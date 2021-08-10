Former BET Exec Gina Stikes to Serve as Eventbrite’s First-Ever Chief Communications Officer

Six-month program includes in-person and virtual trainings to equip women in UK creative industries with skills to accelerate their career growth into the C-Suite. Stagwell announced that it is the exclusive sponsor of the third annual Creative Equals Business, which launched in 2018 with the ambition to develop more female leaders in creative industries. The program focuses on cultivating the business skills needed to advance in management through a six-month curriculum led by award-winning leaders in advertising, marketing, business strategy, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.