What do mid-size truck owners want in the USA? That's the question Nissan has posed in developing an all-new, and long awaited, 2022 Nissan Frontier truck. The answer wasn't "a bigger truck." Instead, owners wanted to keep the cost down, fit it in a garage, use it as a daily driver or a work vehicle, and use it at the weekend as a leisure vehicle. These are all things the old Frontier did well for more than a decade on the market, but to stay relevant against strong contenders like the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and Honda Ridgeline, a new one needs to do all of that and more. Powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that appeared at the tail-end of the last-gen truck, the Frontier now has 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque to play with, with either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and a towing capacity of up to 6,720 lbs. But with the sharper visuals brought about by the redesign, Nissan has kept a critical eye on the dimensions, given it a deeper bed, an up-to-date infotainment system, and a practical yet comfortable interior. We flew out to Utah to test drive the new Nissan Frontier, discovering that and found it's a big shot across the bow of the Toyota Tacoma. The class leader now has serious mid-size truck competition.