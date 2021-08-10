Cancel
Buying Cars

2022 Nissan Frontier

CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
What do mid-size truck owners want in the USA? That's the question Nissan has posed in developing an all-new, and long awaited, 2022 Nissan Frontier truck. The answer wasn't "a bigger truck." Instead, owners wanted to keep the cost down, fit it in a garage, use it as a daily driver or a work vehicle, and use it at the weekend as a leisure vehicle. These are all things the old Frontier did well for more than a decade on the market, but to stay relevant against strong contenders like the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and Honda Ridgeline, a new one needs to do all of that and more. Powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that appeared at the tail-end of the last-gen truck, the Frontier now has 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque to play with, with either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and a towing capacity of up to 6,720 lbs. But with the sharper visuals brought about by the redesign, Nissan has kept a critical eye on the dimensions, given it a deeper bed, an up-to-date infotainment system, and a practical yet comfortable interior. We flew out to Utah to test drive the new Nissan Frontier, discovering that and found it's a big shot across the bow of the Toyota Tacoma. The class leader now has serious mid-size truck competition.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

CarBuzz.com

Only One Midsize Pickup Outsells The Ford Ranger

The current Ford Ranger hasn't been around in America for all that long and already it is seeing its limelight stolen by the Maverick, but despite the fact that the model we get is a little dated, it's performing remarkably well. Yes, Australia gets some really cool versions of the pickup that we don't have access to, including the Raptor X, but while we wait for the new Ranger to be launched, the current version is outselling some pretty big names from Nissan, Jeep, and Chevrolet. According to recently-released second-quarter sales figures, the Ranger has grown in popularity across the Americas.
Nissan Cuts Price of 2022 Nissan LEAF by $4,000

In another sign of how electric vehicles are poised to gain market share, Nissan announced Aug. 3 it will lower the MSRP of its all electric 2022 Nissan LEAF to $27,400, while adding more standard features, according to a press release. That’s down from a starting MSRP of $31,670 for the 2021 LEAF.
All Remaining Build-Shy Chevy Colorado Trucks To Ship By July 19th

The last remaining “build-shy” examples of the 2021 Chevy Colorado midsize pickup truck will be shipped to Chevrolet dealers before production resumes at the GM Wentzville plant on July 19th, GM Authority has learned. The facility has been shut down since the week of May 24th. To clarify, a build-shy...
Behind the Wheel: 2021 Nissan Rogue

If you’re going to build and try to sell a compact SUV these days, it better be pretty good because there are almost two dozen different models on sale. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The 2022 Nissan Leaf Is Affordable Now

New electric cars are currently not very affordable, and have never really been, as even with the $7,500 federal tax credit and various state incentives, even the cheapest EVs come in at over $20,000, often well over. Nissan said Tuesday that, for the 2022 Leaf, that will change. Nissan said...
Nissan Overhauls its Products

Nissan recently overhauled its products to inject new life into slumping sales in its second-largest market. The company has delivered 10 new or updated models in 20 months. So far, the automaker has updated the Armada SUV and Kicks and Pathfinder crossovers. In early September, the Japanese automaker will introduce a redesigned Frontier, the midsize pickup’s first major overhaul in 17 years.
The All-New 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Legends Never Die

The Pathfinder’s reputation precedes it. When the boxy Nissan made its debut as a two-door sport-ute in 1987, it became the “it” vehicle for a generation of voyagers and thrill seekers. Originally based on Nissan’s Hardbody Truck, its unmistakable angular build boasted a modern interior and serious off-road capability. A premium vehicle with a penchant for outdoor leisure activities, the Pathfinder was quick to develop a cult following among adventure aficionados, and it lasted through the decades. After 34 years of evolution, Nissan has honored its heritage by delivering a fifth-generation Pathfinder that is more rugged, more capable, and more luxurious than ever before.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Is Winning The War On Buttons

Every automaker is making up new rules as they go along. Anything can be a screen now. Anything can be a button. Buttons can also be screens and vice versa. The important question is "how does this work safely while driving?" It's what we think about as we jump from car to car, and it's what Nissan was thinking about it as it put the finishing touches on its new Ariya electric crossover.
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: 1992 Nissan 180SX

America never got the Nissan 180SX. Instead, we got a rebadged version called the 240SX. Both rear-wheel-drive coupes shared a platform and many other core components. However, they didn't get the same engine. The 240SX received a 2.4-liter inline-four whereas the 180SX originally came with - you guessed it - a 1.8-liter turbo-four that was later upgraded to 2.0 liters.
S.A.-built Toyota Tacoma best-selling midsize pickup so far this year

Toyota’s San Antonio-built Tacoma pickup truck has dominated the midsize truck market in sales so far this year, even as new-vehicle prices set records in July and the supply of cars, trucks and SUVS hit historic lows. The U.S. auto market has largely rebounded from the pandemic-driven downturn last year....
Auto review: 2021 Toyota Corolla continues to offer value, safety

When the Toyota Corolla first went on sale, Lyndon Baines Johnson was president. In the 55 years since, the vehicle has sold more than 45 million units worldwide. That’s quite a run, one of the best ever in fact, and there is no end in sight, with the Corolla selling over 237,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020.
Driven: 2021 Nissan Navara Pro-4X Is A Jack Of All Trades

Australians absolutely love their dual-cab pickup trucks, so much so that the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Mitsubishi Triton are three of the nation’s five best-selling new cars. Another popular model is the Nissan Navara and while it may not sell as well as its rivals, it is still a very impressive piece of kit.
2022 Toyota Tundra Will Have a Coil-Spring Rear Suspension

Toyota shared images of the 2022 Tundra pickup truck's suspension, and it ditches the old model's leaf-spring setup for coil springs in the rear. Control arms are employed up front, and the TRD Pro model has Fox dampers, a red-painted anti-roll bar, and a TRD skid plate. The new Tundra...
Lamborghini Countach, 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Acura NSX Type-S: The Week In Reverse

The Lamborghini Countach returned, more of the 2022 Toyota Tundra was revealed, and the 2022 Acura NSX Type-S debuted. It's the Week In Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. It's been 50 years since the Lamborghini Countach debuted, and now the Italian supercar maker is bringing back the nameplate. The icon was unveiled on Friday at Monterey Car Week in California with a screaming V-12, a supercapacitor hybrid system, and throwback styling that still seems futuristic. Only 112 will be built.

