Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Monday morning, with investors awaiting Chinese economic data that could indicate a slowdown in economic growth. China’s Shanghai Composite inched down 0.03% by 9:39 PM ET (1:39 AM GMT), and the SZSE Component was steady at 14,799.03. The country will release July data, including industrial production and retail sales, later in the day. The National People’s Congress Standing Committee will also begin a four-day meeting on Tuesday.