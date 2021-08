Our prayer language can be conveyed in many ways. It does not have to be a rigid and formal structure. Case in point, many of John Roedel’s conversations with God, crafted at the beginnings of the pandemic, have a confronting ease. He has authored several verbal encounters between him and God which are relatable. However, his most recent exchange has been trending recently on social media platforms. The engaging dialogue is not mindless chatter but an empowering reminder that God wants to have an intimate talk with us.