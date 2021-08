The City of Bellaire welcomed Onesimo “Mo” Lopez Jr. as chief of police. Community members and city officials gathered as Lopez was sworn in, officially taking on his new role. Byron Holloway retired after 45 years serving in the role. Family, friends, and neighbors celebrated Holloway’s many years of dedication to the city in a festive evening, which raised $15,000 for the Bellaire Police and Fire Foundation. The retirement party was underwritten by The Buzz Magazines, The ’401, Escalante’s, and the Rubenstein Family Foundation and included entertainment by Beatles and ’60s tribute band The Fab 5. Pictured, at the retirement celebration, are (on left) Linda and Byron Holloway and (on right) Mo and Fabi Lopez. To see more photos plus a video of Holloway’s remarks, see “Farewell to the Chief.”