Tuesday Morning: Drier today with a developing system in the tropics

Fred, the former tropical storm, has been ripped apart by wind shear and land interaction with Cuba. It now does not possess a center of circulation but it is expected to reform over the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. Where it reorganizes and when will determine where it makes landfall. Most of the rain will fall on the east side of the storm but at this point it is projected to make landfall between the Louisiana-Mississippi state border and the Florida panhandle. This is still very subject to change, so stay alert!