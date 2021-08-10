Cancel
Tuesday Morning: Drier today with a developing system in the tropics

By Bryan Ramsey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: We’ll see isolated storms with less coverage than yesterday. The reason for this is a high-pressure system extending from the northern Gulf to the Carolinas will nudge westward, reducing the amount of moisture in the air, making it slightly tougher for storms to develop. Highs will be near 93 with the heat index between 104 and 108. Overnight tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 75. Each nigh will be near 75 in the 7-day forecast.

