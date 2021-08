The Miami Heat broke the collective hearts of a many Miami Heat fans some time ago. It had to be done, but that doesn’t mean that it hurt any less. As many are aware by now, the Miami Heat now boast a roster and lineup that features Kyle Lowry to go along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and the crew. Well, as noted and not mentioned, Goran Dragic’s name was absent from the listed.