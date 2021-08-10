Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

My Property Tax Bill Could Skyrocket Next Year. Here's How I'm Preparing

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising home values could cause a lot of people to spend more money on property taxes in the near term. Here's how I'm gearing up for that. When you live in New Jersey like I do, it's not uncommon to spend more money each month on property taxes than you do on an actual mortgage payment. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation, and while there are plenty of people in the Garden State who pay a lot more than I do, my tax bill is a huge strain on our financial resources.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Bill#Skyrocket#Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateMotley Fool

6 Red Flags to Watch for When Buying a Condo

Don't regret your condo purchase. Watch out for these six red flags. A condo can be an affordable alternative to a single family home. It can also allow you to live in a building with access to amenities such as gyms and pools. And it lets you to avoid having to maintain any exterior space.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Almost a Third of First-Time Home Buyers Got Their Down Payment From This Source

The source of funds may surprise you. Saving up a down payment is important when purchasing a home. A generous sized down payment can help you to avoid private mortgage insurance -- insurance you have to pay for to protect the lender from losses in case of foreclosure if you put down less than 20%. You can also qualify for a better mortgage interest rate if you have a larger down payment, and you are far less likely to end up owing more on your mortgage than your home is actually worth.
Real EstateInvestopedia

How Much Does Refinancing a Mortgage Cost?

With mortgage interest rates at historic lows, homeowners are refinancing their mortgages. While refinancing should result in lower expenses for the homeowner, the process also comes with one-time fees, called closing costs. These fees are paid out of pocket at closing or rolled into the new loan and paid monthly. Knowing the costs of refinancing will help you decide if this is a smart financial move.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Should You Sell Your Home Once Your Mortgage Exits Forbearance?

Still in forbearance? You may have options once that protection comes to an end. When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, millions of people lost their jobs within weeks, including homeowners with mortgages to cover. Thankfully, relief was made available in the form of forbearance -- an option that allows borrowers to hit pause on their home loan payments without being penalized for it, and without repercussions to their credit scores.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Does It Make Sense to Buy a Home In Your 20s?

You'll start building equity early, but you could find yourself tied down when you aren't ready to be. Buying a home is a dream for many Americans. And, in some cases, people want to purchase one as soon as possible. If you're in your 20s and are lucky enough to...
Real EstatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Can I avoid capital gains tax when I sell this home?

Q. I bought my New Jersey home for cash in 2016. My father, who is a resident of Florida, loaned me 60% of the money so the deed is in his name. I pay all the expenses but never took deductions. I recently moved and my father wants me to sell the house and pay him back. Is there any way to avoid capital gains tax? Can the deed be changed?
Real EstateUSA Today

When home values rise, higher property taxes usually follow. Are you prepared to pay more?

Rising home values could cause a lot of people to spend more money on property taxes in the near term. Here's how I'm gearing up for that. When you live in New Jersey like I do, it's not uncommon to spend more money each month on property taxes than you do on an actual mortgage payment. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation, and while there are plenty of people in the Garden State who pay a lot more than I do, my tax bill is a huge strain on our financial resources.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Housing Prices Are High, but It’s Still OK to Buy

The high price of housing is a common topic of conversation, and clickable articles may lead sensible clients to believe that now is not the time (for them) to buy a new or another home. But as long as the purchase doesn’t jeopardize their financial security, there are several reasons why even the most prudent people can (and maybe should) buy a new home sooner rather than later.
Real EstateInvestopedia

How to Refinance Your Investment Property

In the United States, investing in real estate is a popular way to build wealth. Many people purchase homes and rent them out, earning income from the rent. In fact, individual investors own nearly 17 million rental properties today. Most investors purchase rental properties with home loans. If you own...
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

Here’s How You Can Cash In on the Real Estate Boom

The housing market is white hot. If you want to cash in on it, Fundrise has a new offer for you. The company has been helping people invest in commercial real estate for nearly a decade. But now, Fundrise is moving into a new area: single-family rental homes. So, for...
Personal Financewgnradio.com

How much money can you really save on property taxes?

Attorney Nora Devine of Devine Law Group joined host Jon Hansen to talk about how to save money on property taxes. Attorney Devine also discussed commercial property owners, yearly changes, and upcoming important dates. For more information, call (847) 925-7954.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

If I am Purchasing or Selling a Home, Should I Hire an Attorney?

Buying or selling a property can be a roller coaster of emotions; the paperwork and negotiations can make you feel insecure and on edge. Fortunately, most house sales follow a relatively consistent pattern that real estate brokers are well-versed in. Title agencies and escrow businesses do an excellent job of assisting you through the process and ensuring that everything is in working order. If everything is going well and you have an excellent agent, You may not require the services of a lawyer.
Income Taxbloombergtax.com

Flipping Out: What You Need to Know About Tax and Real Estate

My parents have lived in the same house in eastern North Carolina for 45 years. That’s rather remarkable considering that most Americans don’t stay put: we move, on average, nearly 12 times in our lifetimes. Moving house is especially appealing right now. Record-low mortgage rates combined with a limited number...

Comments / 0

Community Policy