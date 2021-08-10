My Property Tax Bill Could Skyrocket Next Year. Here's How I'm Preparing

Rising home values could cause a lot of people to spend more money on property taxes in the near term. Here's how I'm gearing up for that. When you live in New Jersey like I do, it's not uncommon to spend more money each month on property taxes than you do on an actual mortgage payment. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation, and while there are plenty of people in the Garden State who pay a lot more than I do, my tax bill is a huge strain on our financial resources.