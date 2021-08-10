Cancel
Environment

UN scientists warn of worsening global warming

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”. “It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get...

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Environment
Global Warming
United Nations
EnvironmentVice

Climate scientists say we're hurtling towards "hell on Earth"

Nothing starts your Monday morning quite like the crushing reminder that centuries of fossil fuel consumption, paired with a penchant for excess transatlantic travel, red meat and dairy has led us to a climate crisis, many elements of which are now irreversible. As wildfires and flooding sweep across several continents as we speak, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed their latest report this morning, and it’s arguably one of the most damning yet. Evidence shows that decisions made by politicians in power have had devastating consequences on our environment. As Oxford University Professor Tim Palmer put it: “If we do not halt our emissions soon, our future climate could well become some kind of hell on Earth.”
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

The world is on the brink of ‘catastrophe,’ leader of next UN climate talks warns

Failure to act now on climate change will result in “catastrophic” consequences for the world, the leader of the United Nation’s next climate talks has warned. “I don’t think there’s any other word for it,” Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), told British newspaper The Observer, warning that the annual talks, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland in November, would be among the last chances to limit global heating and save lives.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
EnvironmentMic

14,000 scientists warn of "untold suffering" if we fail to act on climate change

There are some phrases that should stop you in your tracks. The warning of a future that holds "untold suffering" is one of them. That is exactly what scientists from around the world are cautioning will happen if we don't take the threat of climate change seriously. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal BioScience, more than 14,000 scientists from 153 countries signed their name to research that warns of an incoming climate emergency.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
Environmentinsideedition.com

According to Climate Change Scientists, the Gulf Stream Could Collapse Sooner Than Once Thought

Could the Gulf Stream collapse? It’s one of the possibilities laid out in a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke about the AMOC, which stands for the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which is otherwise known as the Gulf Stream system, and why it's important.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
Joe Bidenarcamax.com

Study: Global warming will kill 83 million people in next 80 years

A population equivalent to that of Germany — 83 million people — could be killed by 2100 because of rising temperatures caused by greenhouse-gas emissions, according to a new study that might influence how markets price carbon pollution. The research from Columbia University’s Earth Institute introduces a new metric to...

