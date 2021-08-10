UN scientists warn of worsening global warming

Nothing starts your Monday morning quite like the crushing reminder that centuries of fossil fuel consumption, paired with a penchant for excess transatlantic travel, red meat and dairy has led us to a climate crisis, many elements of which are now irreversible. As wildfires and flooding sweep across several continents as we speak, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed their latest report this morning, and it’s arguably one of the most damning yet. Evidence shows that decisions made by politicians in power have had devastating consequences on our environment. As Oxford University Professor Tim Palmer put it: “If we do not halt our emissions soon, our future climate could well become some kind of hell on Earth.”