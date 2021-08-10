Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Football: Latest from the Crimson Tide practice field

By Ronald Evans
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two changes for Alabama Football practice on Monday. Tight end Jahleel Billingsley was allowed to practice. Whatever Billingsley did to require correction action did not mean he missed much work. On Alabama Football’s third day of Fall Camp, he was a full participant, though, in drills, he was at the back of the line of tight ends.

bamahammer.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Golding
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#American Football#Sec Media Days#Kool Aid Mckinstry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Part I: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Miami Hurricanes Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game Preview

This is the First of a Three-Part Series Looking into the out-of-conference opener against the defending National Champions. The Alabama Crimson Tide do not enter rebuilding phases. Rather, they reload year-after-year. Thus, while 2021 seems like a transition year after wining the 2020 National Championship and losing its nucleus of talent, Bama remains one of the biggest opening game tests possible.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Alabama five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry draws big praise

The Alabama Crimson Tide believe they have a star in five-star freshman Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. When speaking with reporters, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding offered high praise for the new Crimson Tide defender. “Kool-Aid is a very talented kid,” Golding said, via YouTube. “He’s got the length that we want....
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy