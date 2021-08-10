D.J. Reader: Preseason game reps “super important” in return from quad injury

Defensive tackle ‘s first season with the Bengals didn’t go as hoped as he tore his quad in Week 5 and missed the rest of the year. Reader has spent a lot of time rehabbing in the wake of that injury and he avoided the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, which leaves him on track to be in the lineup for Week 1. He’d also like to be in the lineup for this Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers because he sees it as a significant step to feeling sure of his recovery.