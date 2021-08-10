Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Starship Technologies’ delivery robots are coming to more college campuses this fall

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarship Technologies is expanding its footprint, deploying dozens of its pint-sized six-wheeled delivery robots on college campuses this fall. Starship is adding four new schools to its operational domain: University of Illinois Chicago; University of Kentucky; University of Nevada, Reno; and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach, Florida, campus. The company, which originated in Estonia but is now based in San Francisco, also has robots in George Mason University, Northern Arizona University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Purdue University.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Purdue University#Starship Technologies#University Of Kentucky#University Of Nevada#George Mason University#Starbucks#Panda Express#Freshii#Subway#Panera Bread#Baja Fresh#Qdoba#Udelv
Related
TechnologyKVIA

Robots delivering food coming soon to the NMSU campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- This upcoming fall semester, students at New Mexico State University have something new to look forward to: Robots delivering food. The university has partnered with Kiwibot to be able to provide a food delivery service across campus. Kiwibot is a Colombian-based company that utilizes robots to help deliver food to various locations.
Cell PhonesGovernment Technology

Robots to Handle Deliveries at New Mexico State University

(TNS) — A growing fleet of robots are exploring New Mexico State University’s main campus, learning their way around and mapping obstacles and routes ahead of the fall semester. The vehicles stand at less than knee-height and move along quietly, using flags to alert pedestrians of their presence. Digital displays...
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheSpoon

Tortoise Delivery Robots Rolling Into Dallas via Vroom Delivery

Tortoise‘s sidewalk delivery robots are making their way to Dallas, Texas, thanks to a new pilot program with Vroom Delivery and Urban Value Corner Store announced today. Launching in the coming months, the new service will use Tortoise’s teleoperated robots to deliver goods like milk and eggs, as well as snacks and alcohol.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Kiwibot and Sodexo Bring Pioneering Robotic Food Delivery Services to Three University Campuses

The collaboration represents a major milestone in Kiwibot’s journey to expand to over 50 locations over the course of the next three years. [Los Angeles, CA/10 August] - Kiwibot, a robotic last-mile delivery company, today announces its partnership with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, with the purpose of expanding its robotic fleet to drive the future of smart university campuses. This August, robot deliveries will be available at three campuses in the US: New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University, California, and Gonzaga University, Washington.
Technologyprogressivegrocer.com

3 Universities Rolling Out Robot Food Delivery

In yet another example of how robot food delivery is gaining traction in the United States, Kiwibot, a robotic last-mile delivery company, has teamed with foodservice and facilities management company Sodexo North America to begin offering the service at three university campuses this month: New Mexico State University; Loyola Marymount University, in California; and Gonzaga University, in Washington state.
Daytona Beach, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

Embry-Riddle First Florida University With Robotic Delivery Service

Daytona Beach, FL - The robots are taking over... food delivery?. Starting this semester on the Daytona Beach campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), students will be greeted by an all new kind of delivery service, one completely made up of robots. These robots come from Starship Technologies—a San Francisco-based company—that helped ERAU become the first university in Florida to offer automated delivery robot service to its students.
Houston, TXourtribune.com

Robot technology enhances the passenger experience at Houston Airports

Houston Airports is committed to keeping its passengers safe and takes the utmost care with ensuring the cleanliness of its facilities. As part of the FlySafe Houston initiative, Houston Airports is using autonomous robots to provide a clean airport environment. The robots autonomously scrub and sanitize the terminal floors. The...
EngineeringInc.com

The Robots Are Coming

There is a critical mass of innovation and momentum in robotics right now. Recent advances in actuator miniaturization, prosthetics, micro-sensors, machine learning, IoT, "light-weighting," batteries, and manufacturing--often referred to as Industry 4.0--are combining with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) and growing social and legal acceptance. As a result, autonomous, mobile, and often humanoid robots will be with us very soon.
chainstoreage.com

Amazon to open robotics hub, five delivery stations in Florida

Amazon is dramatically increasing its supply chain infrastructure in the Sunshine State, including a new robotics fulfillment center. The e-tail giant is opening six new buildings in Florida to support operations closer to customers – a robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations. In total, Amazon expects the six facilities to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the state.
TechnologyZDNet

Robots head to college in fall

If you (or a family member) is heading to college this fall, you should brace for something unexpected. Robots are coming to college campuses and often to dorm rooms as on-campus delivery takes off. A leader in the space has been Starship Technologies, which is adding four additional college campuses...
Educationthespoon.tech

Food Tech Goes Back to School

We are preparing for back-to-school in our home. And while there are still questions that remain around what back-to-school will actually mean for my middle-schooler, we are all excited for some return to normalcy (hopefully). But in addition to educating children, schools are also a target market for emerging food...
Engineeringarxiv.org

External Human-Machine Interface on Delivery Robots: Expression of Navigation Intent of the Robot

External Human-Machine Interfaces (eHMI) are widely used on robots and autonomous vehicles to convey the machine's intent to humans. Delivery robots are getting common, and they share the sidewalk along with the pedestrians. Current research has explored the design of eHMI and its effectiveness for social robots and autonomous vehicles, but the use of eHMIs on delivery robots still remains unexplored. There is a knowledge gap on the effective use of eHMIs on delivery robots for indicating the robot's navigational intent to the pedestrians. An online survey with 152 participants was conducted to investigate the comprehensibility of the display and light-based eHMIs that convey the delivery robot's navigational intent under common navigation scenarios. Results show that display is preferred over lights in conveying the intent. The preferred type of content to be displayed varies according to the scenarios. Additionally, light is preferred as an auxiliary eHMI to present redundant information. The findings of this study can contribute to the development of future designs of eHMI on delivery robots.
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

Campus Mail Delivery for University Offices

Over the past year, all packages have been delivered to Printing and Mailing Services and we have delivered to offices. With buildings reopening for fall 2021, we will revert back to the previous practice of UPS, Fed Ex, Amazon and other shippers (other than U.S. Postal Service) delivering directly to offices. This will be effective on Aug. 30. We will continue to deliver to campus offices packages from the US Postal Service.
CollegesBoston Globe

The Delta variant is stirring uncertainty on college campuses for fall

In a month, tens of thousands of college students from across the country and the world will once again descend upon Massachusetts, as many universities attempt their first full, in-person semester since 2019. A nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant, however, has complicated that migration, leaving...
Sciencemaine.edu

College of Science, Technology, and Health

USM Computer Science research on AI-Powered cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology. Ahmad P. Tafti, an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department and Dubyak Center for Digital Science and Innovation has been working with Mayo Clinic scientists to develop and build AI-powered predictive models to help expose hidden patterns useful for identifying cardiac resynchronization therapy responders. The research along with the scientific findings has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, where Ahmad P. Tafti is the co-first author.
Militarylaboratoryequipment.com

Language Technology Can Transform Soldier-robot Communication

Army researchers developed ground-breaking technology that will enhance how Soldiers and robots communicate and carry out tasks in tactical environments. This research sets out to develop a natural language understanding, or NLU, pipeline for robots that would be easily ported over to any computational system or agent and incrementally tames the variation that we see in natural language, said Army researcher Claire Bonial from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy