Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Why Older Athletes Lose Explosive Power

By Alex Hutchinson
Posted by 
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s a somewhat depressing question to ponder if you’re in your thirties or beyond: Are your muscles getting slower, or are they just getting weaker? It’s an important question, because for many functional tasks—sprinting up a hill, pulling yourself past the crux of a climb, or simply getting out of a plush armchair—success depends not just on how much force you can exert, but on how quickly you can exert it. This is the question tackled by an interesting new study in PLOS ONE, from a research team at Manchester Metropolitan University led by Hans Degens.

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plos One#Plos One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Lifting Heavier Weights, Says Science

Here's a weightlifting fact that surprises a lot of people: Bigger muscles don't necessarily mean enormous strength. In fact, bigger muscles mean bigger muscles. As Superman actor Henry Cavill just revealed to our sister site Celebwell, he doesn't lift huge weights to get his enormous arms—he actually lifts smaller weights to pump as much blood to his muscles as possible to grow their size. "You're doing micro tears and you're creating size in the muscle and not necessarily huge amounts of strength," he explained.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

New Study Reveals the Secret Trick for Getting Fit in Seconds

Earlier this year, research published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise offered some welcome news for people who are out of shape and are looking to exercise as quickly as humanly possible and then move on with their day. In short, it found that going all out on an exercise bike that offers resistance for 4 seconds at a time—for 10 minutes total—were able to "significantly" improve their cardiovascular fitness and build muscle mass.
Weight Losspsychologytoday.com

Why Muscle Loss Can Be Risky for Older Adults

We were shocked. An old acquaintance whom we had not seen for more than five years greeted us at a funeral for a mutual friend. “He is so thin,“ my friend whispered to me as he (let’s call him Bernie) walked away. “Did you see his arms and legs? They looked like toothpicks and twigs,“ I added.
Weight Lossdoctortipster.com

Walk to lose weight

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Can walking help you lose weight? How much weight can you lose by walking? Is it really effective?. Eating right is very crucial for weight loss but, consistent...
Workoutsboxrox.com

How to Build Explosive Power for Weightlifting and Functional Fitness

For the former, it is a huge contributing factor towards maximising the potential of any athlete’s lifts. For the latter, it will help CrossFit® Athletes cycle through movements more effectively, become faster, improve gymnastic ability and enhance jumps, sprints and other exercises that require velocity, power and speed. Great speed...
SportsHouston Chronicle

How does it feel to lose at the Olympics? Elite athletes describe the heartache.

TOKYO - When he finally summoned the strength to get off his back, Clayton Murphy rose and walked off the track at National Stadium. The American runner stripped off his uniform and walked bare-chested by a row of television cameras, the ones reserved for the medal winners, not for him on this night, the last-place finisher in the 800-meter final.
WorkoutsPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training

By far the best-known version of the blood flow restriction training method originated in Japan in 1966. Known as Kaatsu, it is the brainchild of Yoshiaki Sato, a former power lifter turned exercise physiologist. Kaatsu. The Tokyo Olympics are officially over. All the points are scored, the medals awarded and...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Weightlifting, Squats and Hemorrhoids

Squats are one of the best exercises for targeting the largest muscles in the body. But if you use too much weight or lift with improper form or breath, squats can also trigger hemorrhoids. The good news? With a few modifications, you can still include squats in your overall workout plan.
SportsPosted by
outsidemagazine

Seeking a Grand Theory of Injury Prevention

On the great philosophical question of why bad things (i.e. injuries) happen to good people (i.e. runners who obey the ten percent rule), the sages are divided. Some say it’s because we haven’t yet figured out precisely which form flaw, muscle imbalance, or training error triggers a given injury. Others say that the problem runs deeper—that we need a comprehensive causal framework that links together training and life stresses, the resulting biomechanical loads applied to different parts of the body, and the ever-changing capacity of each joint and tissue to absorb those loads.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Lost with exercise tracking

Like many others, I just returned to MFP with the end of SparkPeople. On SP, I was able to log 25 minutes of strength training as just that--strength training (body weight). But all I can find when I try to log my daily physical therapy routine are specific exercises which don't exactly fit what I'm doing. I did choose a few that were close, but they didn't track time or calories, so it looks like I haven't done anything today.
Workoutsboxrox.com

8 Functional Bodybuilding Abs Exercises to Build Powerful Core Strength

These functional bodybuilding Abs exercises from Marcus Filly are an alternative way to train your core and will attack and strengthen your midline in completely unique ways. Marcus Filly is a multiple time CrossFit Games athlete known for his extensive work in functional bodybuilding and pushing the frontiers of fitness in exciting ways. The functional bodybuilding concept consists of the idea that you can be fit (functional) and look good (bodybuilding) at the same time.
Workoutsboxrox.com

7 Dead Stop Exercises to Develop Explosive Strength and Power

As a highly frequented exercise of CrossFit Wods, the Push Up can mean some serious trouble. Work on it with dead stops to improve Barbara, Chelsea, Cindy, Angie…. So if you are looking to break through strength plateaus, try old exercises in new ways and test your body, then dead stop exercises are a great way to progress and improve.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Exercise Efficiency vs. Calorie Expenditure

Question: Does calorie burn diminish as your body becomes more efficient at a workout?. I am NOT asking about starting weight vs. post weight loss calorie expenditure - but rather the same workout performed for the same time at roughly the same weight. Does my lower respiration and heart rate mean I am no longer burning the same calories I did when my workout felt slightly more challenging?
Workoutsboxrox.com

6 Full Body Exercises to Improve Your Functional Fitness

Your glutes are incredibly important points of performance, as you can generate the most power from a hip extension, which is basically just squeezing your butt. For the best results with this exercise do the couch stretch beforehand to really get the hips opened up. Make sure you’re not hyperextending...
WorkoutsPosted by
Mens Journal

Beat Boredom and Burn Fat With This Super-Shredder HIIT Workout

HIIT is effective for melting body fat, but burpeeing to oblivion can be a soul-sucking means to a sculpted end. Instead of reverting to autopilot and blasting through the usual rotation of mountain climbers and jump squats, try this power endurance HIIT workout, courtesy of Lululemon’s newest brand ambassador and bootcamp maestro, Akin Akman.
Fitnessoxygenmag.com

Lacking This Vitamin? It May Be Wrecking Your Workout

You try your best to eat whole, clean foods, but even if your diet is plentiful in fruits and vegetables, you might be missing out on one key vitamin. According to a study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism and conducted by Oregon State University, active people lacking vitamin B may perform worse during high-intensity exercise and are less likely to properly repair broken-down muscle.
WorkoutsReal Simple

6 Unexpected Benefits of Doing Planks (Beyond Building Core Strength), According to Personal Trainers

At first glance, the plank might not look like much. What could be that great about holding up your body without even moving? As it turns out, holding a plank position has some serious benefits. Plank exercises challenge your entire body, giving you the most burn for your buck. This bodyweight exercise is especially excellent for working the core, which is crucial for mobility and pain relief.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Bodyweight Shoulder Exercises Ranked Worst to Best

Virtually every upper-body exercise you perform relies to some extent on your shoulders strength. To make them stronger and prevent you from getting injured, here is a list of 22 bodyweight shoulder exercises ranked worst to best. One of the best ways to build muscle using your body weight is...
Weight Lossapppicker.com

Mayo Clinic Diet: Habit Tracker, Meal Planner & Weight Loss Program

Rather than embark on some extreme fad diet that can actually do more harm than good, The Mayo Clinic Diet app can help users lose weight quickly in a healthy way. Follow along with the step-by-step program that uses science rather than trends to ensure your success. With the program you can lose six to 10l pounds in a matter of two weeks, which is pretty fast weight loss. Now you don't have to stop at the two week mark; you can keep going and keep losing more weight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy