Jovon Bouknight avoids DUI conviction

A 20-year-old woman changed her plea on a felony charge Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 29 of 2020, Mira Loring was arrested and charged with Felony DUI- Causing Serious Bodily Injury for being the driver in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 in Sheridan County. According to court documents, Loring rolled her vehicle, causing herself and two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle. One of the individuals was life flighted to a hospital in Billings, while another was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Loring also sustained injuries as a result of the crash. While being interviewed by a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash, Loring admitted to driving the vehicle down the mountain after consuming alcohol.