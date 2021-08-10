Jovon Bouknight avoids DUI conviction
Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight’s court case finally settled Monday morning. Bouknight pleaded guilty to two charges, as he was arrested on May 8th in Kenton County for driving at least 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. ABC36 obtained some reports that stated Bouknight’s DUI charge has been dismissed for refusing to submit to a sobriety test. Even though this charge was dismissed, his license will still be suspended the normal length of time.www.aseaofblue.com
