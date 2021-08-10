Cancel
Washington State

Washington State Mom Admits She Starved Disabled Twins To Death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTQyG_0bN7q3M700
Terrible Washington State Mom Admits She Starved Disabled Twins

Washington State News by Evan Green, Northwest Crime and Justice Correspondent

Authorities in Washington State say a mom starved her non-verbal teenage twins with autism to death. Now she's charged with murder.

Police say Sherrie Lynn Hill, 55, told staff at a Silverdale hospital that she was suicidal because her nonverbal autistic twins had died. Hill later admitted to social workers that she had neglected Conner and Chelsea, her 18-year-old twins and that she did not recall when she last fed them.

Emergency crews immediately responded to her home for a welfare check and found the twins dead. It appeared they had been deceased for several days. Hill told police she'd been feeling suicidal for more than a month and made six suicide attempts.

Toxicology tests are pending, so police aren't yet sure of the actual cause of death. Right now, Sherrie Lynn Hill is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. She pleaded 'not guilty to those charges.

What do you think she should be charged with? Let us know in the comments.

