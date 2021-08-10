Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topanga, CA

Big Thief Share New Songs “Little Things” and “Sparrow”: Listen

By Evan Minske r
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big Thief are back with two new songs. “Little Things” was recorded in October 2020 in Topanga, California. “Sparrow” was recorded last summer in the Catskills. Both were produced by the band’s drummer James Krivchenia. Listen to both songs below. Krivchenia explained that the shared version of “Sparrow” is the...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Topanga, CA
State
California State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitchfork Music Festival#Big Thief#Sparrow#Catskills#Headphones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Pil Trafa, Argentine Punk Pioneer, Dies at 62

Pil Trafa, the musician best known as the lead singer of Los Violadores, died at his home in Lima, Peru. He was 62. A Facebook post from his band Pilsen revealed the cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest. Find the full statement below. Born Enrique Chalar in 1959, Trafa formed...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Young Crazy’s “No Rap Advice”: The Ones

In “No Rap Advice,” Young Crazy conveys an approach to life that can’t be taught. The Norfolk, VA lyricist’s hard work has led him to a point where he can freely enjoy the spoils of his efforts—everyone else can watch and learn. Over a head-knocking Wood On Da beat production, he makes himself clear: “I ain’t got no rap advice for y’all/I got bags to lend you.” In the standout bars of his second verse, Crazo calls out those looking for a quick rise: “They see everybody do it so they follow, y’all ain’t real leaders/You ain’t in it for the sport, you want the cheerleaders.” He is brutally honest, knowing full that the truth won’t bring him friends: “Haters tryna see why I ain’t die yet like Morgan Freeman.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

MIKE Shares New Video for “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish”: Watch

MIKE has released a new music video for two of his Disco! tracks: “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish.” The clip was directed by frequent collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa and shot on Mini DV and 8 millimeter film in the rapper’s native New York. Watch MIKE and friends hang around the city and take in everyday sights—including a pigeon feeding frenzy—in the visual below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Water From Your Eyes

“Puckish” is one way to describe Water From Your Eyes, the Brooklyn-based experimental pop project of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown. Two years after their 2019 breakthrough, Somebody Else’s Song, the duo released a compilation of covers titled—tongue in cheek this time—Somebody Else’s Songs. The band’s upcoming album, Structure, goes further: Lead single ““Quotations”” is a reinterpretation of another album cut with the same title, minus the punctuation marks (their 2019 album played a similar game with the tracks “Look” and “Look Again.”)
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Harmonizer

Harmonizer arrives after the longest stretch that Ty Segall has ever gone between albums of original material under his own name: just over two years, or 20 Ty Segall years. Before now, his longest gap preceded 2016’s Emotional Mugger (about 17 months), followed by 2019’s First Taste (about 13). Each of those albums also happened to be among his most bizarre: the former a choppy, devious conceptual escape, the latter a bouzouki- and koto-based experiment that arose from guitar fatigue. For Segall, working within the confines of garage and psych rock makes hairpin lefts a necessity; there’s only so much room in there for a guy who moves as much as he does. “I don’t think I can write songs on the guitar right now because I think I’m tapped out—I’ve hit my maximum guitar style,” he said around the release of First Taste. And when you’ve been as consistently good for as long as he has, it’s a cruel irony that it becomes harder to make something that really stands out. Returning from a relatively long silence with a confounding gesture is one way to try.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to the Killers and Phoebe Bridgers’ New Song “Runaway Horses”

The Killers have released their new album Pressure Machine. Included on the record is “Runaway Horses,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. Listen to the new song below. Pressure Machine follows 2020’s Imploding the Mirage. The Killers recorded the new album in the tour-less lull of the pandemic. The LP is co-produced by Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Rumors” [ft. Cardi B]

In the two years since Lizzo released her Grammy-winning debut, Cuz I Love You, she’s become an occasional target for irate social media mobs. The self-assured pop star often responds to heated criticisms in kind—regardless of whether the backlash seems uncalled-for (over a juice cleanse, for example) or warranted (such as for putting a Postmates courier on blast). Apparently fed up, Lizzo delivers her latest clapback to the never-ending noise in the form of “Rumors,” a collaboration with Cardi B and her first single since Cuz I Love You, choosing to revel in gossip rather than shut it down. But the song’s cool nonchalance is underwhelming at best.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Wale Taps Maxo Kream for New Song “Down South”: Listen

Wale has released the new song “Down South,” featuring Houston’s Maxo Kream and Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. The single, produced by Harry Fraud, samples Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’.” Listen below. Last year, Wale released an EP called The Imperfect Storm. His latest studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy, arrived in October...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Ka Releases New Album A Martyr’s Reward

Brownsville rapper Ka has shared a new album, A Martyr’s Reward, following last year’s Descendants of Cain. Today’s release comes with the music video for a new song called “I Notice.” Elsewhere on the album, there’s a song called “We Living,” produced by and featuring Navy Blue. A Martyr’s Reward is available on purchase now on Ka’s website—check it out here and watch the new video below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

PinkPantheress Shares New Song “Just for Me”: Listen

PinkPantheress, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation, has shared a new song. It’s called “Just for Me” and it’s produced by Mura Masa. In a statement, PinkPantheress said her single is “based around unhealthy obsession.” Give it a listen below. PinkPantheress was born in Bath, England and is now a...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Trace Mountains Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

New York singer-songwriter Dave Benton has announced a new Trace Mountains album. The record, House of Confusion, arrives October 22 via Lame-O Records. Benton has also shared the LP’s lead single “America,” along with a music video written, directed, and edited by Trace Mountains guitarist Jim Hill. Check it out below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Rio Da Yung Og & RMC Mike’s “Buy Ourself”: The Ones

The undeniable chemistry of Flint stars Rio Da Yung Og and RMC Mike hinges on a shared delight in pulling off the grimiest rhymes possible. Even with Rio locked up, the two continue their reign as masters of the tag-team maneuver on their latest release, Dum N Dumbber 3. On “Buy Yourself,” each bar is an open hand slap to the jaw, with their grizzled deliveries matching the aggression of their wordplay. Over a chaotic piano beat from BEATSBYSAV, Rio and Mike go back and forth, toeing the line between hilarious and ridiculous with each breath. Both are unafraid to boast, like when Rio raps, “Damn, my Rollie hard as hell, I’ll rob my wrist,” or when Mike spits, “The world need another me, can I buy myself?” They burn through the track in two minutes flat, forcing you to return time and time again to their bars to make sure your ears weren’t deceiving you.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Complacency EP

Almost as soon as emo’s fifth wave announced its existence, critics countered that it wasn’t real—this was not an actual, flesh-and-blood scene, but an online confabulation, as if any movement that coalesced throughout 2020 could be otherwise. Naturally, the primary qualities of this wave are the inevitable results of being Very Online: time and memory compressed to the point of near suffocation, high and low influences ever more tightly commingled, allegiances formed between acts with seemingly little in common besides mutual followers. Bands that predate 2017 are now cast as elder statesmen. The exuberant Philadelphia trio Johnny Football Hero is a quintessential product of this weird new era—named after a Nada Surf lyric, they lay claim to Sunny Day Real Estate and crabcore icons Attack! Attack! in the same sentence, describe Dogleg’s barely year-old Melee as an aspirational model, and cram a career’s worth of evolution into the six songs of Complacency.
NFLPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Tierra Whack’s New Song “8”

Tierra Whack has released a new song called “8.” The track appears on the new soundtrack for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22. The 11-song soundtrack is released via Interscope. Listen to Tierra Whack’s “8” below. In addition to “8,” the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack features tracks from Swae Lee and...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Set Times Revealed

This year’s Pitchfork Music Festival is just one month away! The fest runs from September 10 through September 12 at Chicago’s Union Park. Phoebe Bridgers will headline Friday, September 10, while St. Vincent headlines Saturday, September 11, and Erykah Badu delivers the headlining set on Sunday, September 12. Now, we’re...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lizzo and Cardi B Share Video for New Song “Rumors”: Watch

As dutifully teased, Lizzo and Cardi B have released their new single “Rumors.” It’s Lizzo’s first song as the lead artist since she released Cuz I Love You in 2019. It’s also the first musical collaboration from Lizzo and Cardi B, who both appeared in the movie Hustlers. Check out the gilded, Ancient Greece-inspired visual for “Rumors” below.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Nnamdï Fractures Wrist in Scooter Accident, Will Miss Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates

Just before a scheduled show opening for Wilco and Sleater-Kinney this week, Chicago musician Nnamdï was riding a scooter when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, hit a pothole, and fractured his wrist. “Shitty way to start off 1st tour in a year but still optimistic,” Nnamdï wrote. The injury required surgery not covered by his insurance, so his label and friends launched a GoFundMe (which has already met its initial goal) to cover medical expenses.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

FEMINISTA

In late 2019, the California-based producer Tomu DJ was driving down I-5 when her back tire blew out. Her car flipped three times—the windshield shattered; her airbags exploded. Though she walked away relatively physically unscathed, the accident left her with psychological trauma and, eventually, a period of psychosis. She turned to music to regain a sense of self, retreading the breakbeats that spawned her love of electronic music and exploring the palliative effervescence of Balearic beat and piano house. After a series of EPs, her debut album, FEMINISTA, is a synthesis of her disparate musical modes, floating in the dreamlike space between ambient and techno.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Cypress Hill Release 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition of Debut Album: Listen

Cypress Hill have digitally released a 30th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album, coinciding with its original August 13 release date. The expanded edition of Cypress Hill features a reprise of “Stoned Is the Way of the Walk,” a Spanish version of “Pigs,” and an extended version of “The Phuncky Feel One.” The group has also shared the Alchemist’s new remix of the record’s “How I Could Just Kill a Man.” Find the remix and expanded album below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy