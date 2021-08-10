Ritchie recognizes Healthway in Pulaski with Senate Empire Award

PULASKI — State Sen. Patricia Ritchie visited HealthWay Family of Brands recently to recognize the Pulaski-based business with the New York State Senate’s Empire Award. From homes to commercial buildings, over the course of more than 30 years, HealthWay has built a comprehensive line of indoor air quality solutions for any environment. Their technology is used worldwide in numerous types of applications, from medical facilities and residences to hotels and cruise ships and more.