'Eggy disappointment': I made the recipes from Paris Hilton's Netflix show 'Cooking with Paris'

Is there anything this woman can’t do?! Even at 75, the inimitable Dolly Parton isn’t one to rest, which makes her latest venture into the beauty-lifestyle realm purely apropos. The Southern belle’s debut fragrance launches today, and will be sold exclusively on HSN. In an interview with Byrdie’s Lindsey Metrus, Parton shared that the scent has been in the works for two years, and was born out of a passion project: mixing and quantifying bath oils and powders at home. It wasn’t until the questions on “who” she was wearing became too overwhelming that she had to seal it up and put it on the market. In addition to spilling the deets on her latest project, the beloved blonde told Metrus how she stays humble, her tendency to self-deprecate and constantly compete with herself, and her less-natural—but undeniably authentic—thoughts on what natural beauty is all about. Read her hilarious quotes, and why she’ll never retired, here.