You Are Not Going To Believe How this little Gal got to Minnesota

I guess this is one way to get a free trip from Colorado to Minnesota. Cling to the undercarriage of a vehicle and ride the 1250 mile trip... scary? Yes. Dangerous? Yes. We are talking about a marmot. Otherwise known as a woodchuck or a groundhog or even a whistle pig. I'll be honest, that last one is a new one for me. In a Facebook post from the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, they said that they rescued the rodent from the vehicle and were very surprised that the little gal actually made the trip and was still alive. Although was in critical condition.