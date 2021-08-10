Cancel
be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2 Review: Sibling Rivalry

By Garrett Carver
 5 days ago
The be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2 exhibits excellent cooling ability and near-silent operation, though it faces stiff competition from its own be quiet! brethren. But as either a performance option where the clearance is the primary limiting factor, or for those who favor downdraft coolers, it’s a solid choice.

