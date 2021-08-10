Teresa’s Tales — How far does the Harrison News-Herald travel?

From the 1800s to the 1960s, three independent newspapers worked to inform the people of Harrison County: the Freeport Press-Herald, the Scio Herald, and the Cadiz Republican. But in 1968, the three papers merged to form the Harrison News-Herald. While the name “Harrison News-Herald” has only been around for 53 years, the legacy of the three newspapers that formed today’s paper has lived for more than 200 years. The News-Herald’s staff works together to put out 2,350 printed papers a week and gratify over 4,000 — and climbing — email subscribers.