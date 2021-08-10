Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, OH

Teresa’s Tales — How far does the Harrison News-Herald travel?

By Teresa Dulac
Harrison News-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the 1800s to the 1960s, three independent newspapers worked to inform the people of Harrison County: the Freeport Press-Herald, the Scio Herald, and the Cadiz Republican. But in 1968, the three papers merged to form the Harrison News-Herald. While the name “Harrison News-Herald” has only been around for 53 years, the legacy of the three newspapers that formed today’s paper has lived for more than 200 years. The News-Herald’s staff works together to put out 2,350 printed papers a week and gratify over 4,000 — and climbing — email subscribers.

www.harrisonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Cadiz, OH
State
Colorado State
County
Harrison County, OH
City
Florida, OH
State
South Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Ohio Government
Harrison County, OH
Government
City
Ontario, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Kansas, OH
City
Nevada, OH
Cadiz, OH
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
City
Toronto, OH
City
Athens, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freeport Press Herald#The Harrison News Herald#The News Herald#Canadian#Ohio University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy