Nick Cannon defends DaBaby following apology: “Let’s use this as an opportunity for education”

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Wild 'N Out Season 16 premiere episodes. Read at your own risk!. With its host and creator having been fired by ViacomCBS for hateful and anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, and then rehired in early 2021, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out returned to VH1 with Season 16's premiere. Like many shows on television in the past year and change, the improv comedy series made some format alterations, both to spice things up and to probably accommodate some restrictions that popped up due to the ongoing pandemic. The end result was Nick Cannon's series looking and feeling quite different during its premiere, and not all fans were impressed with the changes.