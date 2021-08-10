Nick Cannon defends DaBaby following apology: “Let’s use this as an opportunity for education”
Nick Cannon has voiced his support for DaBaby following the rapper’s recent apology for the homophobic comments he made while on stage at Rolling Loud Festival last month. DaBaby has been widely condemned for the remarks he made about homosexuality and people with HIV/AIDS while on stage in Miami on July 25, with the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa all criticising the rapper. He has also been subsequently dropped from the line-ups of a number of festivals.www.nme.com
