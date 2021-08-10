Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

UPDATE 1-Vietnam central bank says no imminent plan to cut policy rates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds comments, background)

HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Tuesday it has no imminent plan to cut its policy rates to shore up the economy as the Southeast Asian economy battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet.

Local commercial banks’ liquidity is abundant and interbank interest rates are quite low while the economy’s capital demand is not high, the deputy governor of the State Bank of Vietnam said.

“Reducing policy rates or adjusting other monetary tools are not appropriate measures at the moment,” Dao Minh Tu said in a statement.

Vietnam is dealing with its worst coronavirus outbreak so far, which has forced about a third of its cities and provinces to impose restrictions on movement and suspension of some business operations.

It has recorded more than 225,000 cases and 3,757 deaths overall, with the vast majority of those in recent months, which followed a year of successful containment.

Tu said the central bank was closely monitoring the economic situation and will “timely adjust its policy rates when needed, adding that it cut the rates three times last year. (Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Vietnam#Interest Rates#Commercial Bank#Economy#Central Bank#Southeast Asian#The State Bank Of Vietnam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

German business group says ECB rates policy threatens euro

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to boost sluggish inflation threatens monetary stability in the 19-member euro zone, a German conservative business group said on Monday. The ECB said last month it would not hike borrowing costs...
Businessetftrends.com

Brazil ETFs Rally on Hopes Central Bank Policy Will Control Inflation

Brazil exchange traded funds were among the best performers on Monday as the central bank planned its biggest rate hike in 18 years, strengthening the real currency. On Monday, the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEArca: EWZ) increased 2.9% and the iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NasdaqGM: EWZS) advanced 3.2%.
BusinessForexTV.com

Australia Central Bank Maintains Monetary Policy

Australia central bank left its key interest rate and the yield target for government bonds unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Investment banks see chance of later rate cuts in Turkey

LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan pushed back and scaled down its interest rate cut forecasts for Turkey on Tuesday, while fellow investment bank Goldman Sachs flagged the risk of smaller and later rate cuts after inflation hit a two-year high last month. Turkish annual inflation reached 18.95% in July, official data showed...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Brazil central bank raises interest rate to 5.25%

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Brazil's central bank voted on Wednesday to raise the country's benchmark Selic interest rate by one full point to 5.25%. The decision was unanimous and the bank expects another increase of the same magnitude at its next meeting. The committee emphasises that the future steps of monetary policy may...
Economycryptopolitan.com

Central Bank of Brazil says country to shift to digital payment

Brazil Central Bank says country to shift to digital payment. João Manoel Pinho de Mello, the Director of the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has highlighted the importance of digital currency noting that the country was exploring ways to shift from paper currency to digital currency in the coming years.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates For Second Time

(RTTNews) - The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday for a second policy session in a row. The Bank Board decided to raise the the two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, the Czech National Bank said in a statement. That was in line with economists' expectations. The Lombard rate was raised by 50 basis points to 1.75 percent, while the discount rate was left unchanged at 0.05 percent.
BusinessForexTV.com

Thai Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for the tenth straight meeting, on Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of Thailand voted 4-2 to retain the interest rate at 0.50 percent. Two members sought a quarter-point reduction in rates. The bank had last...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were almost flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows to support the economy's recovery from a devastating second COVID-19 wave. At 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.05% at...
Chinainvesting.com

China central bank to keep monetary policy 'flexible and appropriate'

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank said on Monday it would keep monetary policy flexible and appropriate to maintain stability as the pandemic persists and domestic economic recovery is uneven. In its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday. Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE, despite a post-lockdown rise in inflation. (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, editing by Mark John)
Businessbitcoin.com

Central Bank of Venezuela Announces 'Digital Bolivar' Redenomination Plan

The Central Bank of Venezuela announced the new redenomination plan for its fiat currency called “Digital Bolivar.” This new proposal seeks to simplify transactions by slashing six zeroes from the current value of the currency. While it is called digital, it has nothing to do with the proposal of a new central bank digital currency (CBDC), but it claims to have the development of a digital economy in the country as its objective.
Politics104.1 WIKY

Fed’s Rosengren says central bank should announce taper plans in September

(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said during an interview with the Associated Press on Monday that the U.S. central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds in the fall. (Reporting by Jonnelle...
Businessinvesting.com

China’s Central Bank Outlook Fuels Calls for Policy Easing

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank fanned expectations of further monetary policy easing, saying in its latest quarterly report that inflation pressures are “controllable,” while highlighting risks to the economic growth outlook. The People’s Bank of China largely reiterated its stance of stable policy, pledging to make it more forward-looking and...
Economythepaypers.com

Bank of Korea plans to launch central bank digital currency pilot

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has revealed plans to initiate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot by the end of August 2021. The first phase of the pilot, set to conclude in December 2021, will focus on research and testing of the basic functions of the CBDC, such as creating issuance and redemption of the digital won alongside secret keys and wallet functionality, Fintech Global cited to Regulation Asia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy