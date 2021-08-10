Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Grandma Disappeared In 1978, Now New Hampshire Family Gets Shocking Call

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTA4F_0bN7o5uJ00
Cold Case Solved after 43 years

New Hampshire State News by Ken Fulton, Northeast Crime and Justice Reporter

New developments in the case of a New Hampshire grandmother who vanished from the face of the earth back in 1978.

It looks as if 43 years of waiting and wondering are over for the family of Alberta Leeman. She was 63 years old when she went missing near Gorham in 1978.

New Hampshire Fish & Game used new specialized sonar technology to scan the Connecticut River in areas where it was suspected Leeman's vehicle had disappeared. They hit the jackpot, finding Alberta Leeman's 1972 Pontiac LeMans with human remains inside. Officials believe it's been sitting at the bottom of the river all this time.

The Gorham Police Department, Lancaster Police Department, and Vermont State Police are investigating the discovery. Officials have not positively identified the remains yet.

Alberta's nephew expressed sadness that his father passed without ever knowing what happened to his sister. " Alberta was my aunt. I was in the air force when she went missing. Very strange case. My father was searching back roads for years looking for her car. He passed not knowing what happened to his sister. RIP Aunt Alberta we all loved you."

Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle or Ms. Leeman’s disappearance is encouraged to contact: Det. Sgt. Matthew Koehler, NH State Police (603-223-8890) or via email at matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov.

What do you think about this case? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 3

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
70K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Vermont State Police#New Hampshire State News#New Hampshire Fish Game#Pontiac#Nh State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Supermarket Collapse: Nevada Rescuers Pull Victim From Rubble

Nevada Supermarket CollapseClark County Nevada Government. A Nevada supermarket is in ruins after the front of the building collapsed early Saturday morning. Four people were injured when an awning collapsed and took the front of the building with it the La Bonita supermarket in Las Vegas early Saturday morning – a collapse that had it happened at a later hour, could have been much worse.
Arizona StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Arizona Sheriff Busted For Drunk Boating

Arizona State News by Cheryl Lightfoot, Southwest Crime and Justice Correspondent. An Arizona Sheriff says he's sorry after being busted for drunk boating. In a statement, Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said he was cited for operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol at Lake Powell last weekend. This is a Class B misdemeanor under Arizona law, subject to punishment by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1500, or both.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

3 Texas Women Shot and Killed At Resort Condo

Texas State News by Ken Fulton, Crime and Justice Correspondent. Three Texas women are dead after a shooting at a condo in the resort community of South Padre Island. Officers responded to a report of a family disturbance at a condo and found Odalys Hernandez, 46, Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47, and Sandra Napoles, 65, shot to death at the scene. Police say the three women were all members of the same family.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Sister Marries Man Convicted of Killing Her Brother

Ohio woman marries man convicted of killing brother. Ohio State News from Midwest Crime and Justice Correspondent Evan Green. Newlywed Ohioan Crystal Straus just tied the know with the man convicted of killing her brother. Her new husband, John Tiedjen, was convicted for the murder of Straus's half-brother Brian McGary.
AnimalsPosted by
SCDNReports

Dog Spots Trail of Blood, New York Cops Find Dead Lawyer

New York State News by Crime and Justice Reporter Evan Green. A dog was the first to sniff out the evidence in the case of murdered New York Lawyer Charles Zolot. Police say the 65-year-old Queens attorney was stabbed to death in his office. A dog belonging to another employee spotted red droplets near the building's elevator, but the employee thought someone had spilled some kind of red juice and went on about their business.

Comments / 3

Community Policy