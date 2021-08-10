Grandma Disappeared In 1978, Now New Hampshire Family Gets Shocking Call

Cold Case Solved after 43 years

New Hampshire State News by Ken Fulton, Northeast Crime and Justice Reporter

New developments in the case of a New Hampshire grandmother who vanished from the face of the earth back in 1978.

It looks as if 43 years of waiting and wondering are over for the family of Alberta Leeman. She was 63 years old when she went missing near Gorham in 1978.

New Hampshire Fish & Game used new specialized sonar technology to scan the Connecticut River in areas where it was suspected Leeman's vehicle had disappeared. They hit the jackpot, finding Alberta Leeman's 1972 Pontiac LeMans with human remains inside. Officials believe it's been sitting at the bottom of the river all this time.

The Gorham Police Department, Lancaster Police Department, and Vermont State Police are investigating the discovery. Officials have not positively identified the remains yet.

Alberta's nephew expressed sadness that his father passed without ever knowing what happened to his sister. " Alberta was my aunt. I was in the air force when she went missing. Very strange case. My father was searching back roads for years looking for her car. He passed not knowing what happened to his sister. RIP Aunt Alberta we all loved you."

Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle or Ms. Leeman’s disappearance is encouraged to contact: Det. Sgt. Matthew Koehler, NH State Police (603-223-8890) or via email at matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov.

