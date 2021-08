As many companies in the U.S. begin to bring people back to the office, plenty of employees have misgivings. Our recent survey of 1,697 employees reveals that many people aren’t just anxious about going back into the office, but also about talking to their coworkers, managers, and reports about work preferences and anxiety about returning. A majority of employees (58%) reported being worried about having these awkward but important conversations, and close to a third (29%) said they now have a strong preference for continuing remote work and are nervous about whether their company or manager might take the opposite side of the conversation.