Cargo bikes can deliver packages faster than vans—and with less pollution

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs online shopping grows, so do the number of double-parked delivery vans blocking traffic in cities and adding carbon emissions into the air. To curb both pollution and street congestion, a new report suggests that logistics companies should be investing more in electric cargo bikes as an alternative. In city centers, the study found that such bikes can make deliveries 60% faster than vans and also have a lower carbon footprint, even compared to electric delivery vans.

