Cargo bikes can deliver packages faster than vans—and with less pollution

This is the Climate Win, the most positive sustainability news around the world every week. This week’s Climate Win is all about e-bikes. Not just any e-bikes, however, as we aren’t here to repeat ourselves. Today we’re celebrating a very specific type of electric bicycle: the e-cargo bike, which you may be seeing more of on the streets of your city in the near future. That’s because a new report from Promise, a UK-based non-profit working towards environmental solutions, just released a detailed report on how cargo bikes are on the rise in London and elsewhere as an efficient, eco-friendly means of moving goods about an urban area.