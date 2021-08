Don’t count out fancy Westside kitchen shops quite yet. The commodious Beverly Hills Williams-Sonoma closed earlier this year (a new Erewhon is replacing it), and Sur La Table has abandonned us. All this has left panicked Westsiders scrambling to find somewhere to buy their Mauviel pans and couscoussiers. Even the Santa Monica location of Williams-Sonoma was rumored to be on the chopping block, but seems to have survived for now. But there’s hope on the horizon. The Original Farmers Market at 3rd and Fairfax is getting its very own Williams-Sonoma so… tragedy narrowly averted.