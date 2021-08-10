Cancel
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Packs Coil Spring Rear Suspension and Fox Shocks

By Rob Stumpf
thedrive
thedrive
 5 days ago
You know what else has coil springs and Fox shocks? The new Ford Raptor. If there's a vehicle on the road that deserves an upgrade, it's the Toyota Tundra. After all, there aren't many models that make it 14 years without getting serious updates. And while sales figures might be peanuts compared to Ford's legendary F-Series or the Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota continues to sell a steady supply of its own full-size pickup, which is finally getting a much-needed overhaul.

www.thedrive.com

thedrive

thedrive

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

#Coil Spring#Fox Racing#The Toyota Tundra#Chevrolet#Trd
