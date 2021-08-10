Officials in West Memphis ask residents not to go to hospitals for COVID-19 tests

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Officials in West Memphis, Arkansas are asking citizens not to go to local hospitals for a COVID-19 test.

Residents are asked not to go to the emergency room or a hospital if possible, due to short-staffing, according to a post from the City of West Memphis.

Health care workers and hospitals are seeing a strain after a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Residents should visit the Health Department, East Arkansas Family Health or their primary care physician, the post said.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus should isolate until they can be tested.

Vaccines protect against the virus and the highly transmissible Delta variant, although infection is still possible.

©2021 Cox Media Group