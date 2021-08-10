Louisiana Cop on Leave After Shooting Man at Rap Concert

Louisiana cop on leave after shooting at rap concert

Louisiana State News by Ken Fulton, Gulf Coast Crime and Justice Correspondent

Chaos at a rap performance at a Louisiana nightclub left a man dead, a woman wounded, and a police officer on administrative leave.

It all went down at a club called The District in Lafayette, Louisiana which was hosting a performance by Baton Rouge rapper Webbie.

Shortly after the performance, gunfire was exchanged between multiple groups of people in the parking lot. A Lafayette police officer moonlighting as a security guard was shot at and he shot back. Dashawn Batiste was killed and an unidentified woman was wounded.

However, Louisiana State Troopers say there's no way to know who shot who. The officer is on paid administrative leave until investigators can get it all sorted out.

Should the officer be in trouble? Let us know what you think.