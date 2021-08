NORTH HARWICH — The Family Pantry of Cape Cod helps provide many of our neighbors in need with nourishing food as well as access to clothing, fuel assistance and other resources. None of it would be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Pantry's 650 volunteers, who give their time and energy not only at the main Pantry location in North Harwich, but also in the Mobile Pantry, the Pantry location at Cape Cod Community College and the Second Glance Thrift Shop to make it all run smoothly.