Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Phoblographer

Is It Better Than the Profoto B10? Elinchrom One Review

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Elinchrom has been very quiet over the past few years. But today, the company is announcing its new Elinchrom One lights. They’ve been doing some reorganization, and that’s apparent with their new CEO. Simon Whittle is around 30 years old, and he’s worked with the company for many years. It’s nice to see a millennial at the head of a company, and that’s why I’ve got some new-found hope for Elinchrom. When you think of Elinchrom, you’re most likely thinking of the Ranger series of battery packs and lights. But, they’re doing something new, and these lights are totally different. Better yet, it’s not a rip-off of some Chinese-made product.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
52
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos R#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Spotify#Ranger#Chinese#The Profoto B10#Hss#Touchscreen Compatible#Ttl#Nikon#Usb C#Flashpoint#The Canon Rf#Touchscreen Bluetooth#Elinchrom Elinchrom
Related
Posted by
The Phoblographer

It’s Time for a New Autofocus Film Point and Shoot Camera

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I know some folks are still behind the times, but it is without a doubt time that film photography can hold its own with digital photography. There are lots of old film SLRs on the market. And there are even some truly analog film rangefinder cameras too. But nothing beats the simplicity a point-and-shoot camera offers. Some have manual controls, but the purpose is to point and shoot. And with ease, you get beautiful images. They’re almost effortless. And because you spend more time shooting, you don’t have to worry about the technical side of things. With film’s true return and maturity, I think it’s about time for an autofocus film point and shoot camera to return.
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Elinchrom ONE is a 131Ws portable lens sized strobe

Elinchrom has just announced ONE, a tiny, but powerful strobe. The 131 Ws off-camera flash is the company’s first battery-powered moonlight, and it’s the size of a 70-200 mm lens. Thanks to its small size, the Elinchrom ONE is super-portable. It’s similar in size, weight (1.5kg / 3.3 lbs) and...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Canon Cameras You’ve Wanted are Finally in Stock!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. You can finally get a brand new Canon EOS R5 over at the Canon Store on Amazon, it’s time to rejoice! Alternatively, you can snag the Canon EOS R6 too! We rated these two cameras as some of the best on the market right now. They’re fantastic for passionate photographers from every walk of life. If you’re interested, we encourage you to check out our Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 reviews. One has some of the best high ISO output on the full-frame camera market. The other is one of the best overall performers you can get. Head on over to the Canon Store.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

90s Colorful, Cheap Camera: Fujifilm Quicksnap 800 Waterproof Review

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I’m on a mission to summer like it’s 1990. But, there was something missing amid the Disney classics, scrunchies, and sending my kids in the backyard for a few minutes of quiet. That something missing was childhood photos like the ones in a plastic tote at my parent’s house. You know, the ones with lots of grain, cheesy smiles, and colors that can’t be imitated in an Instagram filter. I found exactly that in the Fujifilm Quicksnap 800 Waterproof.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The L Mount Really Needed This. Panasonic 85mm F1.8 Review

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Panasonic 85mm f1.8 is the lens the system really, really needed. The L-Mount alliance likes to tout that they’re the second full-frame mirrorless camera system to hit the market. But they’ve needed more lenses to fill in gaps. Yet, at the same time, the systems don’t need to step on each other’s toes. They have three 24-70mm f2.8 lenses. Sigma also has an 85mm f1.4 Art lens, but it’s larger than the 85mm f1.8. And at this point, I honestly trust Panasonic to make the better lens. As it turns out, I wasn’t disappointed.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Full Confirmation: The Canon EOS R3 Sensor Is Canon’s

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. We’ve been very confused about the sensor in the Canon EOS R3 for a while. We’ve reported on this a few times. There have been a lot of changes to the language of the sensor. Apparently, it was copy-editing errors more than anything else. Canon has said before that it’s their sensor, according to a few sources. But Canon has finally put an attributable source to their quotes on the Canon EOS R3 sensor.
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Elinchrom launches the Elinchrom ONE portable off-camera flash

This morning, Elinchrom introduced the Elinchrom ONE, a portable, battery-powered monolight. Featuring a low profile of 3.3 pounds, and similar in size to a 70-200mm lens, the Elinchrom ONE is geared toward photographers who need to take the light anywhere they go. The Elinchrom ONE utilizes an internal Li-ion battery...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Canon EOS R is a Great Camera, and It’s a Good Price Right Now

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Guess what? I still use the original Canon EOS R almost every day. The Canon EOS R isn’t that far off from being the Canon EOS R5. And it’s at a good price right now. It’s a bit hard to get your hands on brand new Canon gear at the moment. But that’s alright, Amazon has a ton of awesome renewed and refurbished cameras and lenses. I personally prefer to buy refurbished since it usually means that it’s been extra well tested. You can get the Canon EOS R5 with the 24-105mm f4 and a bunch of other goodies for a really great price right now. The 24-105mm f4 is a great lens with lots of image stabilization capabilities. We were able to handhold the combo to well below 1/20th at the long end with the R5. If you want, there are even renewed lens options available at the moment, and some of them are tilt-shift!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Amazon’s Best Selling Cameras are Really, Really Cheap Right Now

For more stories like this, subscribe to the Phoblographer. Take a look at some of these great prices we found. There is surely a shortage on supply of loads of cameras right now. That’s also probably influencing what some of the best options are right now on the market. But Panasonic is leading the way according to Amazon right now. Canon and Sony are also right up there. So we found a few great bundles and prices on some of the most popular cameras right now. Take a look at the list right here and check out a few selects after the jump.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Tamron Is Proving the Photo Industry Needs to Think Differently

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. If you look at the lineup of lenses that every manufacturer has, you’ll see a lot are the same, more or less. They’ve all got their focal lengths, and many of them deliver good image quality. But the brands that create totally different focal lengths are the ones that stand out. Tamron has done that. Just last week, they announced two new lenses in development. There’s the Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD. There’s also the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III VXD G2. Both of these lenses are for Sony E mount. They’re providing the variety the already-saturated camera system really needs. Better yet, it doesn’t look like they’re skimping on features.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

I’m Dreaming of the Canon RF 35mm f1.2 L Lens to Be Real

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. When I was still starting this website, I used the Canon 5D Mk II and the 24-105mm f4 L IS USM. But for many years, my bread and butter setup was the Canon 35mm f1.4 L and the Canon 5D Mk II. This was the case until Sigma made an arguably better lens. And for every camera system I own, I’ve always reached for their 35mm lens–Leica L mount being the exception. Canon has been mostly redoing their L lenses from the EF mount but in RF mount. So realistically, we should expect to see a Canon 35mm f1.4 L with something special. I mean, look at that 100mm Macro lens they did!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Get the Sony Lens You’ve Always Wanted at a Solid Price

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Sony 85mm f1.8 is arguably one of the best deals in their lineup. And it’s at a good price. Sony lenses have a few really big advantages. They focus quickly. Plus they’re high quality. Additionally, they’re usually pretty small and affordable. Sony gear doesn’t hold its value like Leica and Canon do, but that means you’ll enjoy deals like what we’ve found. These Sony lenses can be purchased used, and you’ll get them at solidly low price points. And if you’re curious about how good they are, you can check out our Sony FE lens guide. We’ve reviewed most of them!
Electronicsdigital-photography-school.com

Nikon Z9 Rumors: 45 MP, “Stunning” Autofocus, and a 2021 Release

The Nikon Z9, Nikon’s not-yet-debuted flagship mirrorless camera, will offer a host of powerful features, according to the often-reliable Nikon Rumors. While Nikon itself has previously revealed several promising Z9 specifications, including 8K video, a stacked CMOS sensor, and a new processor, the company has stopped short of providing a detailed feature set.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Look at All These Great Cameras Available at Good Prices!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Want the Sony a7s III? Well, it’s at a good price right now. If you want a brand new camera, then you’re probably going to have to wait because of component issues. But if you don’t mind shelling out for something used, then there’s a lot you can do. Amazon has a ton of great prices on used camera right now. In fact, some of them are the lowest prices that we’ve ever seen them at. So we encourage you to head on over via this link and check them out for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best Canon cameras: best Canon camera for video, beginners and more

Jump to the best Canon cameras types... The best Canon cameras are innovative, powerful and made for everybody, from novices to professionals. If you’re a creative looking to learn the ins and outs of photography and videography, whether it’s to add a new string to your bow or just to give your Instagram feed a little more love, a Canon camera is an excellent place to start.
Amazonbirdsasart-blog.com

Canon R5 for Tight and for Flight! In Stock at Bedfords: Canon R5-s and R6-s, RF 100-500mm lenses, and lots of the brand new Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro Lenses

The personable, helpful, and always eager-to-please.Steve Elkins let me know yesterday that Bedfords has a decent supply of Canon R5-s and several R6-s in stock, a very few RF 100-500 lenses, and lots of the new Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro lenses. He expects the 100-500mm to be gone soon. Spend more than $7500.00 and use the BIRDS AS ART code at checkout to earn a free copy of the R5/R6 Camera User’s Guide. Spend less and shoot me an e-mail to learn of your discount. The R5 and R6 are Canon’s best-ever bodies for flight photography and makes a great all around lens for bird photography. And the 100mm focal lengths, long the favorite macro focal length of Denise Ippolito, is both hugely popular and effective for small subjects like flowers, insects, and more.
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

Fujifilm's next medium format is coming on 02 September (report)

UPDATE: Previously set to be announced in August, the Fujifilm GFX 50S II will now be announced on 02 September – along with a new lens, the Fujinon GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6. The Fujifilm GFX 50S II will, obviously, be the successor to the original Fujifilm GFX 50S. While it will reportedly retain the current model's 50MP medium format image sensor, it will inherit both the chassis and in-body image stabilization system of the new Fujifilm GFX 100S, and could come in around $4,000.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

ZEISS ZX1 review at Explora: “An Excellent Camera for a Select Few”

By being very unique in the camera space, ZEISS has created something that may fill the needs of a few individuals exceptionally well. Those looking to shoot and edit and share without needing to whip out additional devices will be incredibly happy—especially when you tie in ZEISS’s legendary image quality. Those looking at an alternative option to replace a main camera will likely not find this to be the one, since things like slower AF, a fixed 35mm lens, and mainly touchscreen operation are not conducive to most conventional workflows. Personally, I love the idea of the camera, yet the speed alone keeps me from acquiring one today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy