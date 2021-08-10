Cancel
Your Tax Dollars at Work: Indiana Car Thief Gets 12 Grand For Sentence Mix-up

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Indiana Car Thief awarded $12 grand

Indiana State News by Ken Fulton, Midwest Crime and Justice Correspondent

An admitted car thief got a cash bonanza after a sentencing mixup in Indiana. Car thief Ian McQueen stole a vehicle and was charged in both St.Joseph and Elkhart counties.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation in Elkhart County. However, a lack of communication between the county courts left McQueen sitting in St. Joseph County Jail for more than 40 days.

The attorney for the county commissioners in the case said, “This was not a sheriff issue or a jail issue...There were a number of innocent factors that came together to produce something that should not have happened, frankly.”

However, McQueen will be well compensated for his time. The county settled with him for $12,500. That works out to about $300 a day for each day he was kept in jail for a crime he admitted to committing.

Another inmate who served an extra 60 days was awarded $20,000 for a similar sentencing error.

What do you think? Should he have been awarded the money even though he pleaded guilty?

