Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida's Covid-19 ball of confusion

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 5 days ago

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. The daily rundown — Well, about that. Late last night the Florida Department of Health — which ceased releasing its own daily public reports about Covid-19 when cases were waning earlier this summer — contended that the data issued earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in error because multiple days were included into one. The CDC had posted information (that is supposed to come from the state) that showed that nearly 57,000 cases had been reported over the weekend.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Alachua, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Drudge
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Alcee Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Florida House#State Of Florida#Cdc#Coronavirus Updates#Maskless#Leon County Schools#Alachua County School#The Washington Post Rubio#Floridians#Florida Times Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon authorizes sending additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan

The Pentagon has reportedly authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops on the ground to 6,000 as the Taliban continues its advances in the capital city of Kabul. Reuters reported on Sunday that the additional troops will be drawn from the 82nd...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy