Florida's Covid-19 ball of confusion

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. The daily rundown — Well, about that. Late last night the Florida Department of Health — which ceased releasing its own daily public reports about Covid-19 when cases were waning earlier this summer — contended that the data issued earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in error because multiple days were included into one. The CDC had posted information (that is supposed to come from the state) that showed that nearly 57,000 cases had been reported over the weekend.