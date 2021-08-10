The governor's race has left the state

We're definitely in the doldrums of summer. Jack Ciattarelli is on a trip to Israel, and Gov. Phil Murphy is headed to Italy to vacation with his family. This will be Murphy’s first out-of-state vacation since the pandemic’s onset, his office said. That’s a year and a half. But while that’s been a while, it’s still a political risk. New Jersey is in the midst of another COVID wave, albeit so far much less severe than previous ones.