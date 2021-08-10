JACKSON endorses JANEY — Campaigns SPLIT on STAFF VAX requirements — Climate report prompts CALLS for ACTION

NEW THIS MORNING: JACKSON ENDORSES JANEY — Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson is endorsing Acting Mayor Kim Janey in her bid for a full term. “Mayor Janey has been doing a very solid job in guiding the city, and I think it’s important in these difficult times that we have someone who understands what has happened in the city of Boston and understands the need for progress” on issues ranging from education, to public safety, to closing the opportunity gap, Jackson told me in an interview.