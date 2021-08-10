Cancel
NBA

'Off Night' for Bouknight: Rookie Davion Mitchell clamps down in Kings' win over Hornets

Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

In a head-to-head battle between NBA lottery picks, Kings rookie Davion Mitchell showed James Bouknight why he came into the league with the nickname "Off Night.". Mitchell locked in on defense and locked down Bouknight, leading the Kings to an 80-70 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their Las Vegas Summer League opener Monday at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center. Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in last months' NBA draft, applied pressure from the opening tip, leading the way for a defense that forced 26 turnovers while holding the Hornets to 39.7% shooting.

