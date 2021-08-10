Cancel
Mankato, MN

Tutors still needed in Mankato, North Mankato schools

By Brian Arola barola@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
The Free Press
 5 days ago
Adam Kronebusch, program manager with AmeriCorps, passes out “I Serve Because” statements to volunteers. AmeriCorps is looking for more reading and math tutors in Mankato schools as the school year approaches. File photo

MANKATO — With the new school year fast approaching, AmeriCorps is looking for more tutors to help students build up their reading skills.

The service organization expects more students to need extra help in Minnesota after COVID-19 made for a difficult last school year. About 1,700 tutors will be needed in Minnesota schools, including eight for reading and two for math in Mankato schools.

AmeriCorps put out a call for five more Reading Corps tutors in North Mankato elementary schools, said Lead Program Manager Adam Kronebusch, and three of the positions are still open as a deadline nears.

“We do have an increased need due to COVID-19,” he said. “We’re trying to recruit more tutors in the Mankato area than we had in the past.”

The three openings in North Mankato are for reading tutor roles in Hoover and Monroe elementary schools in North Mankato. Another two Math Corps tutors are also needed to work with middle school students at Kato Public Charter School.

Candidates have until Wednesday to apply in order to start by Aug. 30. More deadlines are available for tutors starting in October and January.

The urgency for more tutors comes in response to schools anticipating more help needed for students who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic, only about 38% of kindergarteners to third graders were found to be proficient in reading, according to Reading Corps and Math Corps Manager Director Sadie O’Connor. She also noted in a release that only 44% of eighth-graders were proficient in math.

“While we can’t yet fully gauge the pandemic’s impact on these numbers, we do know the positive impact of high-dosage tutoring programs,” O’Connor stated. “Tutors create a connection with kids that is vital to learning.”

Kronebusch made clear how candidates don’t need backgrounds in education. They’ll all go through trainings at the outset and later have resources and coaching available on site during the school year.

Prospective tutors could be high school graduates taking a year off before college to see if education is the right career path for them. Or someone who had been a stay-at-home parent looking to step back into the workforce now that their child is school-age. Or a recent retiree who wants to give back to their community.

So many different facets of life can lend themselves to tutoring, Kronebusch said.

“If you’re a service-minded individual who’d like to spend time helping kids get back on track, I’d encourage you to apply,” he said.

Tutors can commit to 18, 25 or 35 hours per week in the schools. They’ll receive stipends every two weeks plus help on college tuition, student loans or the opportunity to pass on tuition and loan help to a loved one.

On a given day tutors could work with about 15 to 16 students. Depending on the student’s needs, tutors might work with them for a month or the full school year.

Sessions take place during open periods of the school day. Working one-on-one every day helps the tutors relate to the students and find out what learning strategies work for them, Kronebusch said.

“Having that one person you know you’ll see every day and you’re going to work on reading or math, it goes so far in building a child’s confidence,” he said.

For more information on applying, visit readingandmath.org.

