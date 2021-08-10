Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Armed carjackings in Bucktown, West Loop on Monday afternoon

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bucktown woman was carjacked at gunpoint in her garage Monday afternoon and two more armed carjackings were reported a short time later in the West Loop, according to three CPD reports. The first hijacking happened around 1:15 p.m. after a 50-year-old woman pulled into her garage on the 1800...

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Carjackers#West Loop#Race#Cpd#Infiniti#Cu21274
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Bucktown Carjacking Victim Can’t Believe 2 People Police Found With Her Car Are Now Free

UPDATED: 08/12/21 6:48 p.m. CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman spoke only to CBS 2 earlier this week after she was carjacked in broad daylight outside her home in Bucktown. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Wednesday, police tracked down the woman’s car with two people inside. But both were back on the street hours later – and we asked why. We first introduced you to the woman, Mar, on Tuesday – hours after she was carjacked at gunpoint, in the middle of the day, while inside her Bucktown garage. “I think the message is, you can never be safe. Ever,” Mar said Tuesday. A day...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Houses damaged in Sunday afternoon shooting on West 17th Street in Erie

Two houses were damaged but no one was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in a west Erie neighborhood. Officers were called on Sunday at about 4 p.m. to the 900 block of West 17th Street after callers reported hearing eight gunshots and seeing a vehicle fleeing the area, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday. Officers recovered five shell casings and found that two houses on the block were struck by gunfire, Lorah said.
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Three injured after shots fired in Albany Monday afternoon

Albany police are investigating after multiple shootings were called into dispatch Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, police and EMS were sent to four different locations near the 800-900 block of Rosedale Avenue and the 700 block of North Harding Street just before 3:15 p.m. Preliminary information from police is that...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Teen Charged In West Town Carjacking, Lincoln Park Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Monday afternoon carjacking in the West Town neighborhood, and a Monday robbery in Lincoln Park. Police said the boy was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a 30-year-old man’s vehicle by force less than an hour earlier in the 1300 block of West Ohio Street. According to police, the boy was in possession of property stolen during a robbery the same day in the 1500 block of West Montana Street. The boy has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, and one misdemeanor count of theft. Court information was not immediately available.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe teen hit by car Monday afternoon in serious but stable condition

A 14-year-old Tierra Encantada Charter School student was struck by a car Monday afternoon near the intersection of Richards Avenue and Beckner Road on the city’s south side, police said. Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Anthony Tapia said the teen, who was not identified, was in serious but stable condition...
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

14-Year-Old Charged In West Garfield Park Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man last week in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said he stole the keys and vehicle from a 57-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 4400 block of West Madison Street. The boy was...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Police Investigating Carjacking Near Westfield Mall Thursday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking at gunpoint that took place near the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall on Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., a man and woman in their 20s were sitting in their vehicle in the area of Mission Street and Jessie West when two suspects approached, pointed firearms at them and ordered them to get out of the car, police said.
Denver, COKDVR.com

Denver police looking for two suspects in Monday afternoon shooting

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are looking for two suspects in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 1500 North Verbena St. just before 5 p.m., according to police. The first suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white shirt, black pants and a fanny...
Public SafetyBBC

Mark Sheridan, 25, urged to hand himself in to police

Police have called on a prisoner who broke the conditions for his release and is at large to hand himself in. Mark Sheridan, 25, was serving a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and had been released on licence in May. Police said he has since breached the conditions...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Issue Alert Of String Of Armed Robberies, Carjacking In Lakeview, Lakeview East

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday issued an alert about a string of robberies and a carjacking in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, all in less than an hour. Police say in each of the robberies armed offenders went up to the victims outside during the early morning and robbed them by threatening them with a gun. The incidents all happened between 3:45 a.m. and 4:22 a.m. at the following locations: 1500 block of W. Cornelia Ave on August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am 3900 block of N. Clark St on August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:50 am 1200 block of W. Addison St on August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:57 am 3100 block of N. Halsted St on August 7, 2021, at approximately 4:15 am 600 block of W. Belmont Ave on August 7, 2021, at approximately 4:22 am In each incident the offender is described as a man between 16 and 25, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three detectives at (312)744-8263.
Murray, UTGephardt Daily

Video: Suspect escapes after reported attempt at armed carjacking in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A police standoff ended with the suspect still at large after a reported attempted carjacking in Murray Sunday morning. Murray PD had been told the suspect, who reportedly possessed a gun and tried to carjack a woman’s vehicle outside the Denny’s restaurant at 400th West and 4500 South, had fled immediately west and entered a Shell gas station.
Farmington, UTkslnewsradio.com

Four teenagers in custody, accused in armed carjacking

FARMINGTON, Utah — Four teenagers are likely to face a variety of felony charges following an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Farmington. According to Chief Wayne Hansen of the Farmington Police Department, four juvenile males between the ages of 15 and 17, attempted to mug a 17-year-old male from Davis County.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

14-year-old charged in attempted armed carjacking in Kenwood

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Wednesday in the Kenwood neighborhood. The teen allegedly tried to take a 53-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of East 50th Street, Chicago police said. He was arrested roughly an...
Public Safetycwbchicago.com

Man, 78, carjacked inside Lincoln Park, police say

Two armed men carjacked a 78-year-old man inside Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, police said. Meanwhile, CBS2 reports that a 15-year-old who was caught driving a car that was taken at gunpoint from a Bucktown woman earlier this week was released from custody after just two hours. In the Lincoln...
Florence, ALTimes Daily

Man stabbed Friday afternoon in west Florence

FLORENCE — A stabbing victim was airlifted from Cypress Pointe following an altercation Friday afternoon. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Naples, FLMarconews.com

Man arrested after attempted armed carjackings at North Naples gas station

Deputies arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him with carjacking two people at knifepoint in North Naples on Sunday night, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Vance, of East Naples, is facing two counts of robbery-armed carjacking and petty theft, according to the sheriff’s office. Vance stole a...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Seek Location Of Monday Afternoon Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for leads on the scene of a nonfatal shooting Monday. At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in his left bicep. Police said his wounds are non-life-threatening. Northern District detectives are working to determine where in the city the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy