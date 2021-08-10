Armed carjackings in Bucktown, West Loop on Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday issued an alert about a string of robberies and a carjacking in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, all in less than an hour. Police say in each of the robberies armed offenders went up to the victims outside during the early morning and robbed them by threatening them with a gun. The incidents all happened between 3:45 a.m. and 4:22 a.m. at the following locations: 1500 block of W. Cornelia Ave on August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am 3900 block of N. Clark St on August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:50 am 1200 block of W. Addison St on August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:57 am 3100 block of N. Halsted St on August 7, 2021, at approximately 4:15 am 600 block of W. Belmont Ave on August 7, 2021, at approximately 4:22 am In each incident the offender is described as a man between 16 and 25, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three detectives at (312)744-8263.