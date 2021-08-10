Cancel
Environment

Forecast Discussion 08/10/21 AM: Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier

By Jessica Camuto
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoon Weather Update: Mainly quiet conditions across the Twin Tiers right now. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop for the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat index values look to reach into the low to mid-90s. The remainder of the forecast remains on track!

