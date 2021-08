On Sunday morning, with all six of his children at his bedside, Bobby Bowden—the second winningest coach in Division 1 college football history—passed away at the age of 91 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. The flood of tributes from across the sports world was immediate and enveloping, but perhaps none more touching than Jack Nicklaus’, who shared a handwritten note he received from the Florida State ball coach following his iconic 1986 Masters triumph.