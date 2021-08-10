Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actress Christina Applegate announces she has multiple sclerosis: "It's been a tough road"

By Li Cohen
Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy Award-winning actress Christina Applegate, known for her starring roles in "Married with Children," "Dead to Me," and "Samantha Who?" revealed overnight that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease in which the body's immune system attacks the central nervous system. "A few months ago I was diagnosed...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 3

CBS News

CBS News

265K+
Followers
34K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Ms#Nmss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Christina Applegate Does This Every Day Since Her MS Diagnosis

Beloved actor Christina Applegate recently revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Applegate said it's been "tough" dealing with the disease, which affects your central nervous system, causing a variety of uncomfortable symptoms. In her announcement, the 49-year-old actor shared some insight into one thing that she's been doing daily since she first received her diagnosis. Read on to find out what Applegate had to say about her health journey.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
CelebritiesIn Style

Selma Blair Sends Support to Christina Applegate After Her MS Diagnosis

After Christina Applegate shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago, fellow actor Selma Blair offered words of support on Twitter. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has been open with her journey, sharing updates to her followers on Instagram as she adjusts to life with the autoimmune disease.
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesABC News

Christina Applegate reveals she's been diagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress revealed the recent diagnosis in a pair Twitter posts early Tuesday. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” Applegate wrote. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a------ blocks it.”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
wonderwall.com

Christina Applegate's stunning health reveal, more ICYMI news

Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis. The "Married… With Children" alum revealed the news on Twitter on Aug. 9. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," the "Dead to Me" star wrote. The following day, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing."
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Fetty Wap’s Daughter Died Due To Complications from Heart Defect

A few days ago, it was reported that Fetty Wap’s 4 year old daughter had unfortunately died. Her mother Turquoise Miami had confirmed the news in an Instagram post but the reason for her death were not revealed. It has now been revealed that the 4-year-old, Lauren, died from a...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Selma Blair documentary to debut on Discovery+ on Oct. 21

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, is scheduled for release in theaters and online this October. Directed by Rachel Fleit, the film is about the Cruel Intentions and Hellboy actress' career and health issues. It will be released in select theaters on Oct. 15 and on Discovery+ Oct. 21.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff & Chris Marek Accused Of Weight Gain Prior To Wedding

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are accused of weight gain before the wedding. It’s no surprise that all eyes would be on this TLC couple. This is because their wedding is highly anticipated among Little People, Big World fans. It’s said that when you’re happy and in love, that you gain weight. However, do some of their followers take things too far in questioning the couple about their weight gain. Keep reading to find out more.

Comments / 3

Community Policy