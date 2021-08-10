Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Big Thief, 'Little Things'

By Marissa Lorusso
iowapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Much of Big Thief's magic comes from the band members' inimitable ability to really hear and speak to each other in the midst of their songcraft — what NPR Music contributor Ben Naddaff-Hafrey once called "the unparalleled togetherness of their playing." In "Little Things," one of two new songs that mark the band's first new material since its two stunning albums from 2019 (and a single pulled from the outtakes), that togetherness creates a trick of gravity, a song that's propulsive yet weightless. Over a magnetic, evolving beat, Adrianne Lenker's pining address to a lover morphs into a churning, wordless outro, a testament to the way love can knock us out of orbit, then spin us back toward each other.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianne Lenker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Big Thief#Npr Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicThe FADER

Listen to two new Big Thief songs

Big Thief have returned with a pair of new tracks. “Little Things” and "Sparrow" are both streaming below. They are the band's first new releases since 2019 albums U.F.O.F. and Two Hands and 2020 track "Love In Mine." A press release confirms "Little Things" was recorded in October 2020 in...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

The Killers, 'Pressure Machine'

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from today's New Music Friday episode of the All Songs Considered podcast. Throughout an extensive career, The Killers have made a name for themselves by narrating tales through song. Revolving around the characters, traditions and crises of frontman Brandon Flowers' Utah hometown, the group's seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, succeeds in telling compelling, personal stories.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Flock Of Dimes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Flock of Dimes may be a "solo"...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Amelia Meath And Blake Mills, 'Neon Blue'

Last week, North Carolina-based duo Sylvan Esso announced the launch of a new record label, Psychic Hotline, that the pair hopes will "do right in radical ways" by its artists. Accompanying and promoting the announcement was the debut of a singles series, led off by this song, "Neon Blue," a collaboration between Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath and superstar producer and songwriter Blake Mills. They describe the track as a "nighttime song," and it's one that plays on both of their strengths: Mills provides a hypnotic and experimental samba rhythm, while Meath's layers of vocals give the minimalist piece a somber, nocturnal vibe.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Kississippi, 'Dreams With You'

Silly little love songs can be sickly sweet — empty sugar bombs that feel good at first, only to drain your energy. But Kississippi seems to have been to the Carly Rae Jepsen school of pop music: "Dreams With You" articulates the overwhelming rush and nonsensical whims of a new crush. As one of the quieter songs on Mood Ring unfolds, a bed of pillow-soft four-on-the-floor palm-muted guitar provides a steady rhythm to slow the heart's pitter-patter. "Do you know my name yet?" she wonders. "Cos my brain's repeating yours." As Zoe Reynolds turns from gushy to clear-eyed in her affection, the production shifts from soft synths to arena-filling synth pads, quickening lollipop licks from the guitar and an urgency to fall back asleep, just to dream.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Karen Jonas Premieres Reimagined Don Henley Classic “The Boys of Summer” via The Boot

Any listener of Karen Jonas’ music will recognize the trademarks of her fearless talent in this beautiful, gutting collection of poetry. Karen Jonas is already acknowledged as a master songwriter and storyteller, but in these unflinching, often wryly funny poems, the narratives of love, heartbreak, and the daily grind of being alive are unmisted by noise, audience, and stage. — Erika Carter, author of Lucky You, NPR Best Book of 2017 and official Book of the Month Club selectionThis is what you get when a kickass woman writes poetry–you get dirty, wet, delicious, dark, relatable worlds full of wonder, light, rage, and revelation. – Susie Moloney, award-winning screenwriter and author of A Dry Spell.
escalontimes.com

Live Music Returns To Area With Little Big Town

The wait for live entertainment is over and people are ready to be entertained. The sea of people lined up to get into the Fruityard to see Little Big Town was long and full of energy. The parking lot was packed as people grabbed their chairs to post up on the lawn for the first live outdoor concert in this area since the pandemic hit over a year ago.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 7 Albums Out On Aug. 13

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers spent the past year and a half of isolation deep in thought, reflecting on his past and his formative years growing up in rural Utah. He pours those ruminations into the band's most stirring album to date, the moody and beautiful Pressure Machine. On this week's New Music Friday, we give the album a spin and talk about the deeply emotional ways the band documents the hopes and horrors of small-town America.
Montana StateRadar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson Gunning To Sell Montana Ranch Where Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Lives

Kelly Clarkson is showing her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock no mercy. The 39-year-old is reportedly looking to sell the Montana ranch her ex currently calls home. The Since You Been Gone singer is fresh off a victory after the judge ruled the couple's prenup would stay in place, which means Clarkson gets to keep the millions she made during their 7-year marriage.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Listen to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ New Song ‘Can’t Let Go’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new single, "Can't Let Go," ahead of their upcoming album Raise the Roof. The song was originally written by Randy Weeks and recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Williams' version of the song earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.
Musiccelebratingthesoaps.com

Nightbirde, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Singer, Shares Heartbreaking News

Singer/songwriter Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, is best recognized for her appearance on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. She earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell for performing her original song “It’s OK”. At the time of her appearance on AGT, she revealed that she was battling...
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Remembering Mike Finnigan, Celebrating Los Angeles, Going Somewhere Different

We remember musician Mike Finnigan, who passed last week at the age of 76. Born in Ohio, Finnigan moved to Kansas in the 1960s on a basketball scholarship but quickly found himself deeply immersed in the Kansas music scene. Moving to Wichita, he became a member of The Serfs, which began a long and prosperous recording career. In subsequent years he toured and/or recorded with acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bonnie Raitt. He was also a member of the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a group that recorded one album for the Columbia label, which many consider an early example of jazz fusion. We’ll remember Finnigan on this episode of the show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy