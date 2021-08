This is the web version of The Capsule, a daily newsletter monitoring advances in health care and biopharma. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Moderna—you may have heard of them with the whole pioneering COVID vaccine thing—reported its second quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday. While shares of the decade-old biotech dipped modestly (less than 1%) in trading, the company still beat Wall Street earnings expectations thanks to the surging demand for its marquee product in the midst of the pandemic.