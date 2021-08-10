Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Toyota Is Reinventing The 2022 Tundra's Suspension

By Jay Traugott
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next-generation Toyota Tundra is coming soon. An exact reveal date has not been announced by the automaker but, in the meantime, additional teaser images have arrived. We're more excited than ever as the Tundra is in dire need of an overhaul. The new images preview the full-size truck's "reimagined" suspension. But what's so different? The clearest hint provided is that this suspension design is all about "turning over a new leaf." Leaf, as in leaf springs.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tundra#Design#Trd#Chevy#Gmc Sierra#The 2022 Tundra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 409-Powered 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon For Sale: Video

She’s so fine, my 409. This is NOT what the Beach Boys had in mind. This rare 409-powered 1963 Chevy Impala wagon is a mix of plain black wrapper, Big Block sleeper, luxo-barge, and family truckster. The exterior of the Chevy Impala wagon is finished in a glossy black that...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Acura Integra Type R Rendered Imagining Revival Of FWD Icon

Acura is missing an affordable coupe. Maybe it's time to offer one again. For the latest generation of the Honda Civic, the automaker killed off the coupe body style in favor of offering only a sedan and hatchback. For this rendering, The Sketch Monkey imagines what if the company decides to build a two-door but badges it as a revived Acura Integra. This one would be the range-topping Type R model.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Camaro Has an Engine Too Powerful for Public Roads

If you can't beat the system, cheat it until it learns better. After 70 years of pumping out the most iconic American muscle cars, General Motors has outdone itself by cramming a colossal V8 engine under the hood of its renowned COPO Camaro for 2022, according to a recent blog post on the automaker's official website.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Finally Getting The Engine It Deserves

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in several trims and engines. GM's goal, like that of its Ford and Ram rivals, is to have something for everyone, ranging from the basic $29,000 Work Truck all the way to the luxurious $53,000 High Country. There's a range of trims in between, including the Trail Boss. Its name perfectly describes what it can do.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Toyota Highlander Is Soon To Be Joined By A Bigger Brother

Toyota has finally started to build exciting vehicles of late, with the most recent versions of the GR 86 and Supra proving to be just what the doctor ordered for a bit of fun on the asphalt. The automaker is also working to make off-roaders more interesting, but while all this is going on, Toyota hasn't forgotten about its family cars and SUVs. The Toyota Highlander is one of these family vehicles, and it's already quite an impressive machine, but as large as it is, perhaps it ought to be even bigger. According to a new forecast report from the company, Toyota plans to build a more spacious version of the SUV called the Grand Highlander.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1983 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds For Sale

In 1982, Oldsmobile split the Cutlass into two different models, the G-Body, rear-wheel-drive Cutlass Supreme, and the A-body, front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera. With the Cutlass Supreme, Olds decided to resurrect one of its performance nameplates, the Hurst/Olds. The Hurst/Olds debuted in 1968 as a performance variant of the Olds Cutlass, but...
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Buying CarsGear Patrol

One of the Best Cars on Sale Today May Be Killed Off Next Year

Whether you call it a sedan or a sporty fastback, the Kia Stinger has been a tremendous critical success. The high-performance Stinger GT model may be among the best value propositions out there, delivering Porsche Panamera-esque looks and performance for about half the price (or, in other words, a cut-rate Giulia Quadrifoglio). The Stinger was among the three finalists for North American Car of the Year in 2018, and we've heard it came exceedingly close to winning it.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1970 Ford Torino Cobra 429 SCJ Drag Pack For Sale

The Ford Torino Cobra was all new for the 1970 model year. It had gotten a facelift and revised bodywork, a blacked-out grille, hood, and hood pins. It came with a potent 360-horsepower Thunder Jet V8 and a four-speed Toploader transmission with a Hurst shifter and T-handle standard. But with the correct options, it could be so much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy