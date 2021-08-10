Boston Red Sox: Chris Sale the savior in more ways than one

Sale is scheduled to make the fifth start of his rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Worcester, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. In his fourth rehab start overall and first at Worcester on Saturday, Sale was once again impressive. He worked five innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out seven in the 81-pitch outing. According to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Sale "felt great" one day after making the start, but the Red Sox want the left-hander to get in one more tune-up at Triple-A before he makes his long-awaited 2021 debut for Boston. If all goes well in Saturday's start, Sale would tentatively line up to return from the 60-day injured list for the Red Sox's Aug. 12 game against the Rays in Boston.