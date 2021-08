Brentford midfielder Sergi Canos admits leaving Liverpool upset his family. Canos moved to the Bees from Norwich after Liverpool sold him to the Canaries for £4.5m in 2016. He said, “That's what we've been working for a lot. For me, when I left Liverpool I knew I had to go two steps backwards to make a big step forwards and my grandad didn't like it, my grandad didn't want it. He thought the stability of Liverpool, a big club, but it all paid off that day at Wembley.