Goldman Sachs Downgrades bluebird bio (BLUE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.