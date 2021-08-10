Goldman Sachs Downgrades bluebird bio (BLUE) to Neutral

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.83.
