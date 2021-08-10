UBS Downgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) to Neutral

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.