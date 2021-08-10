Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jon Hamm & Zooey Deschanel To Star In Narrative Podcast About Walter Wanger & Joan Bennett From Karina Longworth & Vanity Fair

By Peter White
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjtPK_0bN7jShU00

The story of Hollywood producer Walter Wanger and his wife, actress Joan Bennett, who pioneered film noir before being embroiled in a bloody scandal is being explored in a new narrative podcast series.

Jon Hamm and Zooey Deschanel are starring in Love is a Crime , which comes from You Must Remember This creator Karina Longworth , filmmaker Vanessa Hope, the granddaughter of Wanger and Bennett, and Vanity Fair .

The series will tell the story of how, in 1951, Wanger, who produced films including 1963’s Cleopatra , shot agent Jennings Lang, whom he suspected was having an affair with Bennett, but it was Bennett who paid a public price for her husband’s offense.

Longworth and Hope will co-host the podcast and share the inside story of the pair’s professional partnership and fallout.

Zooey Deschanel will play the role of Joan Bennett, Jon Hamm will portray Walter Wanger, and Griffin Dunne will play Jennings Lang.

The series will be co-produced with Audacy’s Cadence 13. It marks Vanity Fair’s first narrative podcast series and will premiere on August 17.

“Why would my grandfather, a successful movie producer, a liberal thinker, a man who helped Jewish emigres escape Hitler, take a gun to confront his wife?” Hope said. “Why would my grandmother, a beautiful movie star who had all but invented the archetype of the film noir femme fatale, and was then starring in a hit franchise of family films, risk everything to sneak around with her agent?”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Walter Wanger
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Joan Bennett
Person
Griffin Dunne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Dan Stevens Will Star Opposite Julia Roberts in Watergate-Themed Series Gaslit

There's been no shortage of Watergate-themed movies over the years, from 1976's All The President's Men to 2017's The Post. But the upcoming Starz drama Gaslit promises to tell a different kind of Watergate story, focusing on the forgotten players and lesser-known aspects of this era-defining political scandal. Here's what...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
NFLwmagazine.com

Ryan Murphy Will Tackle JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Tragic Romance for American Love Story

In his never-ending quest to apparently turn every story that’s ever even vaguely interested him into a prestige TV limited series, Ryan Murphy announced this morning that he intends to produce shows based on the iconic ‘90s romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, the shady business shenanigans of Studio 54, and the murder trial of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Here’s the kicker: these projects aren’t even part of his mega-deal with Netflix, trumpeted as the largest deal for a producer in all of TV history, but rather for FX under his existing American Crime Story Franchise. We suppose we can now update our ranking of who really works the hardest: 3. The Devil 2. Kris Jenner 1. Ryan Murphy.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Jonathan Scott celebrates anniversary with Zooey Deschanel with pics from 1st meeting

Jonathan Scott celebrated his second anniversary with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel by sharing cute throwback shots from the day they met in 2019. The "Property Brothers" star, 43, posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes images Wednesday on Instagram from a special holiday-themed segment of "Carpool Karaoke" that featured the future lovebirds and their famous siblings, Drew Scott, 43, and "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel, 44.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The USA Network TV Series That Timothée Chalamet Was In

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talented young actors in Hollywood. Vox reported that he was the youngest actor to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 80 years for his role as Elio in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name." Chalamet was only 19 when he starred in the film; he was 22 when he received his nomination. The young actor was starstruck during the Oscars, but he told LA ABC 7, "I'm not embarrassed by that ... I really am a fan first and foremost."
MoviesEmpire

Jennifer Lawrence And Director Paolo Sorrentino Attached To Film About Hollywood Agent Sue Mengers

Welcome to the latest round of studios/streamers scrambling to pick up a compelling package featuring award-winning talent both in front of and behind the camera – if this isn't Hollywood's version of "nature is healing," we don't know what is. Right now, Apple, Netflix and other cash handy companies are competing for a new, untitled film that will star Jennifer Lawrence, with The Great Beauty's Paolo Sorrentino calling the shots.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple among bidders for Sue Mengers biopic starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple TV+ is reportedly among the streaming companies in a bidding war for a biopic about legendary Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers starring Jennifer Lawrence. Bidding for the film is said to have eclipsed $80 million, and could climb higher, Variety has reported. Apple Studios and Netflix are among the companies vying for the project.
MoviesMacRumors Forums

Apple Reportedly Bidding on Film Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood Agent

Apple and Netflix are among the bidders for an "Oscar bait" film starring Jennifer Lawrence as the late Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers, according to Variety. Bidding for the film has reportedly surpassed $80 million and could climb higher. Mengers was a prominent Hollywood "superagent" from the 1960s through the...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Responds to Claims of Nepotism After Ben Stiller Sparks Debate

Steven Spielberg's daughter, Destry Spielberg, is addressing claims of nepotism when it comes to her upcoming short film, The Rightway. Earlier this week, Deadline reported that actor Hopper Penn, who is the son of Sean Penn, had joined the cast of the film, which is set to be directed by Destry, 24. The movie is also written by Stephen King's son Owen King and stars Brian d'Arcy James, whose uncle is the late Blade Runner producer Brian Kelly.
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Today’s Biggest Stars Reimagine Classic Cinema In Special Vanity Fair September Issue [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Keke Palmer, Normani, Storm Reid, Charles Melton and more of today’s Hollywood stars grace the cover of Vanity Fair as they reimagine classic films. The special September issue entitled “Party Like It’s 1999” features your favorite celebrities with a modern take on the key moments and cultural figures from two decades ago that influenced us today.
Moviesthewestsidegazette.com

Whoopi Goldberg, Danielle Deadwyler To Star In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till”

WASHINGTON — Actors Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Deadwyler will star in Chinonye Chukwu’s upcoming directorial venture titled “Till,” which will chronicle Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till. Deadwyler will portray Mamie Till-Mobley, while Goldberg is set to play Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan, said reports.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore captures peak Hollywood in amazing star-studded throwback

Drew Barrymore has been a Hollywood institution ever since she shot to the spotlight as a seven-year-old in 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The actress recently shared a picture that depicted some of her journey through Hollywood, along with several other industry heavyweights at the very beginning of their careers. WATCH:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy